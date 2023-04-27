Bouncing Around The Motor City wins $100,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown

11th annual Hatch Off brings one-stop party rental shop to Detroit

DETROIT, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in! Bouncing Around The Motor City has been named the winner of the 2023 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown, claiming the $100,000 grand prize from Comerica Bank to open the brick-and-mortar business of their dreams in Detroit.

As the winner of the 2023 Hatch Off, Bouncing Around The Motor City will receive technical assistance from TechTown and its partners in addition to the $100,000 business grant from Comerica Bank to kickstart and open a brick-and-mortar business in Detroit.

Bouncing Around The Motor City is Detroit's premier one-stop shop for balloons, decor, event planning and party rentals. It aims to create unique and vibrant designs for parties and special occasions that will captivate.

Founder and owner Cathryn Coleman is a certified balloon artist that skillfully creates each design. Back in 2017 while caring for her mother in hospice care, Coleman was inspired to take a leap of faith and start her own business to support her family, and thus Bouncing Around The Motor City was born.

This year, Coleman and her family have traveled to Washington DC, California, Florida and Atlanta attending balloon and face painting conferences in an effort to grow the business.

Bouncing Around The Motor City plans to open its storefront in a rehabilitated building in Detroit's Bethune community. The building has been vacant for 26 years and Coleman plans to renovate the space into a flourishing retail balloon and gift shop.

"Celebrating the future brick-and-mortar addition to Detroit's thriving small business landscape, we are thrilled to extend our support and recognition to Bouncing Around The Motor City," said Christianne Malone, assistant vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and chief program officer of TechTown Detroit. "The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest has showcased time and again the incredible entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in this city, and Bouncing Around The Motor City's success serves as a testament to the perseverance and determination of its founder. With TechTown's commitment to supporting its alumni and winners beyond the competition, we are excited to witness the journey that lies ahead for Bouncing Around The Motor City and the finalists."

After a tight race, Bouncing Around The Motor City was crowned the winner in front of a live audience at the Hatch Off event that took place Wednesday, April 26, at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center in Detroit. During the live pitching competition, the top four businesses were given the opportunity to present their business pitch to a panel of judges, as well as a live audience. Public voting, along with the judges' deliberation, determined that Bouncing Around The Motor City was the winner.

"Comerica Bank congratulates Bouncing Around The Motor City on this momentous achievement in their entrepreneurial journey and a well-deserved victory. As Bouncing Around The Motor City joins the previous 10 winners and the special network of Hatch alumni, we look forward to the vibrancy it will bring to the community," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "We recognize the vital role entrepreneurs play in driving economic growth and job creation as well as the unique challenges small business owners face. Now guided behind the strength of the TechTown team, the Hatch Detroit Contest has proven a tremendous opportunity for uplifting small businesses by helping them access the capital and technical assistance they need to succeed and thrive."

The 10 semifinalists of the 2023 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest were announced to the public for voting in early April. After over 23,000 votes were cast, the four finalists – Bouncing Around The Motor City, Konjo Me, Next Chapter Books and Sepia Coffee Project LLC – were selected by and introduced to the public. A second round of public voting opened on Monday, April 24, and ran through the completion of the business pitches at the Hatch Off.

As the winner of the 11th annual Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown, Bouncing Around The Motor City joins previous winners La Feria (2012), Sister Pie (2014), http://www.livecycledelight.com/Meta Physica Massage (2016), Baobab Fare (2017), 27th Letter Books (2019) and Little Liberia (2022).

With this year's investment, Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation will have committed nearly $1 million to Hatch Detroit since Comerica's partnership began in 2012.

To learn more about Bouncing Around The Motor City, visit HatchDetroit.com.

