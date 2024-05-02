Bound Tree Medical, LLC to Acquire QuadMed, Inc.

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical, LLC, a nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals, announced today that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire QuadMed, Inc. Following a thoughtful integration period of 60-90 days, Bound Tree will seamlessly assume full operation of QuadMed's business, serving customers under the Bound Tree brand name.

Bound Tree and QuadMed, both dedicated to serving the pre-hospital care environment, including EMS and Fire Departments, Law Enforcement, Military, and other first responders, share a steadfast commitment to providing affordable emergency medical supplies and equipment with rapid delivery and exceptional customer service. "Their values-oriented culture resonates deeply with our own ethos, centered around customer service, vendor partnerships and employee welfare," remarked Brian LaDuke, CEO of Sarnova, Bound Tree's parent company. "We hold immense admiration for QuadMed as a competitor, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming them into the Bound Tree family," he added.

"For us, compatibility is paramount," commented Lisa Price, President of QuadMed. "Bound Tree and QuadMed are united by a common set of core values and an unwavering dedication to serving our customers and employees with integrity and compassion, both now and in the future. I am delighted to forge this partnership with Bound Tree, ensuring our shared commitment to the EMS profession endures," she emphasized.

Bound Tree and QuadMed will collaborate closely to ensure a seamless transition for customers, preserving the high standards of products and services they have come to trust and rely on. "The union of QuadMed with Bound Tree heralds an exciting era, offering customers access to an expanded and more efficient distribution network, a broader range of products and pharmaceuticals, innovative services and solutions, unmatched customer support, and a national network of clinically trained sales representatives—all aimed at elevating the customer experience," highlighted Rob Meriweather, President of Sarnova's Emergency Preparedness division.

Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB and owner of Sarnova and its affiliates, is dedicated to facilitating Bound Tree's fullest potential. "Through strategic investments in exceptional companies that share our values, we are committed to fostering sustainable growth for our companies, their partners and customers," affirmed Yuriy Prilutskiy, Head of Patricia Industries North America.

Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting transition that will have a positive impact on customers, vendors and employees.

About Sarnova and Bound Tree Medical

Sarnova and its family of companies - Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Digitech and Tri-anim Health Services - have been serving the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets for over 50 years. Offering over 100,000 health and safety products, services and technology solutions, Sarnova serves a diverse range of national emergency care providers, hospitals, educational institutions, businesses and government agencies, helping its customers save lives and keep our communities safe. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, makes control investments in leading companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures within industries positioned for secular growth. Our ambition is to be the sole owner of our companies, together with strong management teams and boards. We invest with an indefinite holding period and focus on building durable value and capturing organic and non-organic growth opportunities. For more information, visit patriciaindustries.com.

About QuadMed

QuadMed, Inc., located in Jacksonville, FL, is a distributor serving the pre-hospital care environment, including EMS and Fire Departments, Law Enforcement, Physician Offices and Military, providing quality emergency medical supplies and equipment at affordable prices, with fast delivery and outstanding customer service for more than 30 years. Learn more at quadmed.com.

