Bound Tree Medical to Acquire EMS Business from Concordance Healthcare Solutions

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical, LLC, announced today that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the EMS business from Concordance Healthcare Solutions, LLC.

Bound Tree, one of the largest national distributors of medical equipment and supplies serving the EMS industry, will assume full operation of the Concordance EMS business under the Bound Tree brand name starting July 15, 2019.

Concordance Healthcare Solutions is one of the largest independent national distributors of medical supplies and supply chain solutions. Since its merger in 2016, Concordance has continued to make strategic investments expanding their distribution center network allowing for coverage of two-thirds of the healthcare continuum in the United States.

"We are excited to provide these EMS providers with access to Bound Tree's full assortment of products and services to help them manage their supplies and control costs," said Brian LaDuke, President, Emergency Preparedness, a division of Sarnova, Bound Tree's parent company. "Over the past 12 years, Concordance has provided their EMS customers with exceptional support. With over 40 years of experience dedicated to the EMS industry, Bound Tree is committed to providing the same unprecedented support and fast delivery from Bound Tree's nation-wide distribution network," he added.

"We are very proud of the hard work and dedication our team provided to the critical needs of the EMS market space. We are confident that our EMS customers will continue to receive best-in-class products and services as they transition to the Bound Tree family. As we continue to execute our long-term strategic vision, resources will be redeployed to focus on our core geography and diverse market strategy," said Lisa Hohman, CEO Concordance Healthcare Solutions. "The EMS market will be in good hands with Bound Tree as Concordance and Bound Tree share the same passion when it comes to serving customers."

Bound Tree will honor all existing Concordance EMS contracts and ensure customers continue to get the products and services they have come to expect at a great value. "Bound Tree is committed to serving customers by providing dedicated Account Managers who work directly with customers to become their trusted partner. Our highly trained sales and customer care teams help our EMS customers save costs and extend their budgets," Tim Rubert, Vice President of Bound Tree Sales, remarked.

Bound Tree continues to build its capabilities to serve its customers with the best products, services and support. "We believe in building sustainable growth for our companies, their partners and customers, and we continue to invest in Bound Tree's ability to provide unparalleled service to its customers," said Yuriy Prilutskiy, Managing Director of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, and owner of Sarnova and its companies.

Customers will be receiving further communications from Bound Tree regarding the transition soon.

About Sarnova and Bound Tree Medical

Sarnova is the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is comprised of four major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Bound Tree Medical is a leading, nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals to EMS, fire and other first responders. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About Concordance Healthcare Solutions

Concordance Healthcare Solutions, LLC is one of the largest independent, healthcare distributors in the U.S., formed through the merger of Kreisers, MMS, and Seneca Medical. Concordance Healthcare Solutions continues to invest in providing industry leading supply chain solutions and services to the entire healthcare continuum. To learn more, visit www.concordancehealthcare.com.

About Investor AB

Investor, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, is an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies. We have a long-term investment perspective. Through board participation, as well as industrial experience, our network and financial strength, we work continuously to support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our holdings include among others ABB, Atlas Copco, Ericsson, Mölnlycke and SEB. For more information, visit www.investorab.com.

Sarnova Media Contact:

Beth Scott, Director of Marketing Communications

Phone (614) 760-5000

beth.scott@sarnova.com

Investor AB Media Contact:

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability

Phone +46 70 550 3500

Viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@investorab.com

SOURCE Bound Tree Medical, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sarnova.com

