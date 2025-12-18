Boundless Devices Appoints David Henry as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran brings strong vision for home networking and a track record of customer-centric execution

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Devices, a leader in connected home and networking solutions, today announced the appointment of David Henry as Chief Executive Officer. Henry brings more than two decades of experience in home networking and smart home technology, positioning Boundless Devices for its next phase of growth and innovation.

Henry previously served as President of the Consumer Division at NETGEAR, where he led transformation of the company into a market-defining leader, introducing iconic product lines including Nighthawk, Orbi, and Armor. His career also includes leadership roles at Siebel Systems (Oracle) and Deloitte, giving him a unique blend of technology, strategy, and operational expertise.

"I joined Boundless Devices because I see an incredible opportunity to build a company that solves connectivity challenges better than anyone," said Henry. "Our mission is simple: deliver secure, reliable, and easy-to-use networking solutions that make life easier for our customers, whether at home, in the office, or on the go. We will do this by leveraging AI to make our networks smarter, able to anticipate problems, resolve them before our customers experience them, and help our customers more easily get the most value out of our products."

Boundless Devices is committed to four core principles:

Simplicity: We make product selection, installation, and everyday use effortless for our customers.

Security: We safeguard home networks and connected devices through built-in protections, rigorous testing, and our advanced network security services.

Value: We deliver high-performance solutions at an affordable price, ensuring customers get exceptional capability without compromise.

Trust: Boundless Devices designs products with a strong focus on quality and supports them with dependable service and industry-leading warranty programs.

Boundless Devices is building on the trusted Motorola brand to deliver next-generation experiences. Central to this vision is MotoSync+, a proprietary platform designed to give users complete control over their networks through advanced security, parental controls, and AI-driven optimization, all accessible via an intuitive mobile app. MotoSync+ reflects Boundless Devices' commitment to empowering customers with tools that make connectivity smarter, safer, and simpler.

With the growing importance of connectivity in everyday life, and the rise of AI-driven applications, Boundless Devices is focused on ensuring networks are fast, stable, and secure. The company's products are designed for homes and businesses with demanding connectivity, security, and privacy needs.

About Boundless Devices, Inc.

Boundless Devices Inc. (BDI) is a global product development and distribution company specializing in cutting-edge consumer electronics. From concept to customer, BDI delivers high-performance solutions across telecommunications, smart networking, and mobile ecosystems. A Tide Rock portfolio company, BDI is backed by permanent capital and a proven track record of scaling visionary businesses for long-term success. Learn more at www.boundlessdevices.com.

For more information, visit www.boundlessdevices.com.

