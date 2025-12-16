Boundless Futures Foundation marks a milestone of $1 million in grants to assist female founders and the nonprofits that help them grow

The private family foundation is also awarding $100,000 in Q4 to five female founders

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Futures Foundation , a private family foundation started by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, is marking a milestone of providing more than $1 million in EmpowHer and Her Village grants to 46 female founders and six mission-aligned nonprofits across the country since its inception in late 2023. The Foundation awards grants to female-founded small businesses that address social issues related to sustainability, the environment, and strong communities and to nonprofits that support them.

"Boundless Futures Foundation is honored to have provided not only financial support but mentoring and business coaching to female founders who are true trailblazers in their industries," said Soon Hagerty, co-founder and president of Boundless Futures Foundation. "These women are inspiring generations of entrepreneurs with their grit and determination to create small businesses that are making an impact for both growth and good and we are excited to help support and celebrate them in their journey."

Boundless Futures Foundation is awarding $100,000 in EmpowHer grants to female founders of four companies during its latest quarterly round of giving. The companies are in four states (New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Utah).

Each of the grantees is a female entrepreneur in the early stages of starting a business that addresses a social issue or has a purpose-driven concept embedded in its business model. The grant recipients are carefully selected business owners who align with Boundless Futures Foundation's mission to empower and uplift female entrepreneurs dedicated to solving social problems.

EmpowHer Grant Recipients (In Alphabetical Order)

Fafabiotic (Cary, N.C.): Founded by Farzaneh Rezaei, a scientist and mother, Fafabiotic is a skincare company that has created products with no chemical preservatives and no artificial fillers that contain microbiome-friendly formulations to support the skin's natural balance. Fafabiotic is dedicated to reducing waste, uses an Intellectual and Developmentally Disabled employee packaging company, and gives 5% of its revenue to support other female founders. The company will receive a $25,000 grant.

In The Loop: (Katy, Texas): Founded by Zahra Biabani, In the Loop has created a pricing and inventory platform for thrift stores that uses artificial intelligence. The company helps keep textiles out of landfills by increasing the functionality and profitability of thrift stores. The company will receive a $25,000 grant.

The Boob Bus (South Jordan, Utah): Founded by Rena Vanzo and Kassidy Koch, The Boob Bus is a mobile mammogram service that makes screening more accessible to women throughout Utah. The company offers screenings to women in urban and rural areas and works with state systems and providers to serve under- and uninsured women. The Boob Bus will receive a $25,000 grant.

UrbanMix (New York, N.Y.): Founded by Dr. Sharon Ayalon, UrbanMix has created an AI-powered 3D platform used to retrofit commercial buildings to meet environmental standards. The technology helps to improve the environmental profile of aging buildings, simplifies retrofitting for property owners managing multi-unit buildings, and saves commercial buildings from demolition. The company will receive a $25,000 grant.

Each of the grantees is embraced by an Advisory Circle of seasoned female entrepreneurs who provide optional resources including leadership development, skills-building assistance, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Learn more about past grantees and Boundless Futures Foundation, apply for funding, or obtain other resources by visiting boundlessfutures.org. The next round of EmpowHer grants opens for application on January 1, 2026.

About Boundless Futures Foundation

Founded in September 2023 by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, Boundless Futures Foundation provides financial support and leadership resources to aspiring female entrepreneurs 22 years of age or older so they can have a boundless impact on society. The Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States by providing grant funding to individuals in the early stages of starting a business that solves a social issue and to mission-aligned nonprofits. The Foundation also provides access for individual grantees to an Advisory Circle, a supportive network during their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit boundlessfutures.org and follow Boundless Futures Foundation on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

