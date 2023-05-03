Boundless Shines Star Power on Hydrogen Water

The Australian Hydrogen Water Brand Has Partnered With Multiple High-Profile Athletic Individuals and Organizations to Increase Awareness of Its Revolutionary Beverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless is an Australian brand exploring new frontiers in the beverage industry. The brand from the Land Down Under is committed to exploring new products that can utilize the latest scientific breakthroughs to promote health and preserve the environment.

"Most people know us because of our hydrogen water," explains company founder David Goo, "But we actually consider ourselves to be a research and technology-focused institution. We are constantly researching the latest ways to improve human life and protect the environment at the same time. It's that effort that has led to our hydrogen waters, not the other way around."

Boundless's hydrogen waters feature varying concentrations of hydrogen molecules, which are mixed with water using sound waves. While there are countless potential benefits that come from the regular ingestion of hydrogen water, Goo and his team know that the world is still just waking up to this reality.

"We knew a lot of people wouldn't be familiar with the term," says Goo, "so we've built some key partnerships to help us get the word out." For Goo and the Boundless team, marketing partnerships are a "go big or go home" kind of activity.

In pursuit of that end, the company has built major connections with multiple high-profile athletic organizations. The first of these is the South Sydney Rabbitohs. This regional rugby super-power is a beloved Aussie favorite, and the team and its constituents have embraced Boundless hydrogen water with open arms.

More recently, Boundless also sponsored famed professional boxing icon Tim Tszyu. The undefeated Australian legend recently won the WBO world title and has become a high-profile ambassador for the hydrogen water brand.

From its use of innovative technology to its commitment to sustainable production (the brand uses green hydrogen and recyclable packaging) to its growing network of high-profile partnerships, Boundless is helping humans everywhere experience its revolutionary, life-giving products with enthusiasm.

About Boundless

Boundless Hydrogen Water was created by a research team led by Dr. Jeffery Son as a natural, comprehensive solution for his daughter's eczema. The product was successful, not just for topical skin but for various general health benefits. The Brand is established as a market leader through the development of the company's unique, non-chemical, Australian manufacturing method, and its founding team has worked tirelessly to share its hydrogen water with the world ever since. Boundless is backed by both science and continuous research and operates with the mission of using technology to unlock human potential and create the future of beverages. Learn more at boundlesshydrogenwater.com .

