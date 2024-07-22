CHARLESTON, W.Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since its inception in 2022, Bourbon Podcast tops the charts on Apple Podcasts in the Hobbies Category.

"As we approach our 100th episode, we were excited to learn that we reached #1 in the rankings on Apple Podcasts," said Ben Salango, co-host of Bourbon Podcast along with Joe Nassif and Kyle Mork. "Our listeners enjoy our in-depth analysis, interviews and unbiased reviews," Salango continued. "We have a great time recording each episode and we are humbled that the podcast has been so well received by our followers."

Bourbon Podcast is the premier podcast for whiskey enthusiasts, consistently ranking in the Top 10 of Apple Podcasts in the United States in the hobbies category. Bourbon Podcast has thousands of weekly subscribers made up of whiskey enthusiasts and industry insiders. With over 90,000 followers on social media, Bourbon Podcast has distinguished itself as one of the top sources for news and reviews of whiskey in the United States. A new episode is released every Thursday on all podcast platforms.

For more information: www.bourbonpodcast.com

Instagram: @bourbonpodcast

Facebook: facebook.com/bourbonpodcast

