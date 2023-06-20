BOURNEWOOD HEALTH SYSTEMS WELCOMES NEW CEO

News provided by

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

20 Jun, 2023, 14:30 ET

Maria Jackson moves from COO role to take the helm at one of the Boston area's oldest, most well-respected independent psychiatric facilities

BROOKLINE, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bournewood Health Systems is excited to announce that it has promoted Maria Jackson to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Previously serving as Bournewood's COO, she brings extensive managerial and leadership knowledge in behavioral healthcare to the role. A licensed clinical social worker with nearly two decades of experience in the behavioral health field, Jackson has served as program director for the Senior Behavioral Health Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire, and as CEO at Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital in Haverhill, Massachusetts. A hands-on boss who is passionate about providing individualized trauma-informed care, Jackson succeeds former Bournewood CEO Marcia Fowler, who recently retired.

Continue Reading

Bournewood is a full-service, independent, privately-owned psychiatric facility located in Brookline, Massachusetts, that has been serving the community for more than 135 years. They provide mental health and substance use treatment services and programs in six inpatient units and seven partial-hospitalization programs, serving adults and adolescents ages 12 to 18 in all diagnostic categories with a trauma-informed, person-centered approach. Bournewood also offer's adult and adolescent PHP services at outpatient facilities in Dedham, Woburn, and Lowell.

"It is an honor to be the next one to steward Bournewood's 140-year legacy of providing trauma-informed behavioral healthcare, support, hope, and recovery," Jackson said of the new role.  

A pillar in the community, Bournewood also serves as a teaching hospital for medical students, psychiatric residents and fellows, undergraduate psychology students, social workers, nursing students, and expressive therapy students from top universities and schools in the Boston area.

Bournewood is part of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, the industry leader in trauma, addiction, and co-occurring disorder treatment, with a history that spans more than 45 years. MBH is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. Providing evidence-based treatment for those struggling with trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, mental health issues, and co-occurring conditions, MBH's full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery.

Learn more about Bournewood at Bournewood.com. For more information on Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, visit meadowsbh.com or call 800-244-4949.

Contact: Anna Chinappi
617-676-3327
[email protected]

SOURCE Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Also from this source

THE MEADOWS ADOLESCENT CENTER OPENS ITS DOORS

THE MEADOWS EXPANDS TO AUSTIN AND HOUSTON

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.