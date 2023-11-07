Bourque Logistics Develops Rail AI Technology

RAILTRAC.ai™ Supports Rail Shippers in Rail Operations and Asset Management

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourque Logistics, a trusted leader in North American industrial logistics systems for over 35 years, announced the launch of its RAILTRAC.ai™ project. Leveraging Bourque's rail operations tools and decades of experience, RAILTRAC.ai aims to develop advanced tools and capabilities for Bourque Logistics' customers in critical areas such as railcar repair and compliance, rail shipment management, and switch, load, and shipping operations.

With RAILTRAC.ai, Bourque Logistics continues innovations to meet the evolving needs of North American rail shippers. This project explores the power of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation to enhance the operational efficiency in Bourque systems such as RAILTRAC®, YardMaster®, RAILAcct®, and others. It will optimize processes with automated functions to address day-to-day rail operations and improve decision-making. RAILTRAC.ai will empower fleet managers to streamline their rail shipment processes, reduce costs, and increase overall productivity.

Rail Shipment Management: support for processes that streamline shipment controls and identify potential delays with support of proactive intervention with the railroads to minimize disruptions.



Switch and Load Optimization: support for processes for facility operations that maximize efficiency and minimize idle time so loading facilities can improve asset utilization and reduce operational costs.



Railcar Repair and Compliance: processes that support rail maintenance specialists in repair management and compliance with regulatory standards. It is being developed in collaboration with its partner Industrial Networks LLC to provide AI functionality via its INetRail™ Repair Shop Solution.

Steve Bourque, President of Bourque Logistics, said, "RAILTRAC.ai continues our team's efforts to provide evolving, cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We are leveraging our deep expertise in rail logistics with the power of artificial intelligence. Our goal is to develop tools that streamline and help our customers manage their rail operations."

Bourque and Industrial Networks LLC (INet) will guide development of RAILTRAC.ai technology to serve the maintenance and compliance needs of both railcar owners and maintenance facilities.

About Bourque Logistics

Used by over 140 rail shippers in North America, Bourque Logistics' shippers tools are redundant, cloud-based systems for rail and motor carrier shipment operations for loading and shipping, bill of lading submission, shipment monitoring, freight costing and payment, fleet accounting, supply chain management, and customized reporting. Bourque's EDI data services connect shippers with their suppliers, customers, and carriers. They also provide professional services and support for rail fleet expediting and railcar maintenance management.

For more information about RAILTRAC® and Bourque Logistics' comprehensive suite of rail operations tools, please visit our website bourquelogistics.com.

