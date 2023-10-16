Bourque Logistics' YardMaster® Will Integrate SMRTag™ Technology

INet SMRTag Technology for Railcar Inventory Management

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourque Logistics, a trusted leader in North American industrial logistics systems for over 35 years and Industrial Networks LLC (INet), a pioneer in North American industrial data acquisition and automation systems for almost 20 years, announced a collaborative technology agreement to integrate INet SMRTag™ technology with Bourque's YardMaster® system. The effort will provide rail shipping and storage facilities with single-point data collection for railcar inventory and significantly reduce or eliminate individual tag scans.

Bourque's YardMaster® shipment operations application, coupled with INet AEI systems, are currently deployed at over 230 North American rail facilities for inspection, switching, scheduling, loading/unloading, and shipment functions.

Using patent-pending technology, INet's SMRTag™ will provide YardMaster® sites real-time track sequence of railcar inventories. Without time-consuming individual railcar scans, YardMaster® will provide timely and enhanced switch management functions leveraging the speed and accuracy of SMRTag™ technology. SMRTag® single-point tag scans will improve worker safety and efficiency by reducing "walk the track" scans.

Under the exclusive arrangement, Bourque and INet will collaborate to embed SMRTag™ functionality within the YardMaster® and YardMaster Mobile™ applications. The ongoing effort will focus on timely and accurate railcar inventory, SMRTag™ hardware deployment/management, sensor data reporting, and worker safety.

INet's SMRTMesh™ provides single-point sensor data gathering and reporting for events such as impact, pressure, load/empty, and temperature to enhance the safety and condition of rail assets and their cargo. SMRTag™ is compatible with rail industry AEI standards.

"We applaud INet for developing this next-generation RFID technology that will save our YardMaster® sites hundreds of hours of track walk for manual scans," said Steve Bourque, President of Bourque Logistics. "We look forward to this collaborative effort to provide significant value to our YardMaster® clients."

Used by over 140 rail shippers in North America, Bourque Logistics' shipper tools are redundant, cloud-based systems for rail and motor carrier shipment operations for loading and shipping, bill of lading submission, shipment monitoring, freight costing and payment, fleet accounting, supply chain management, and customized reporting. Bourque's EDI data services connect shippers with their suppliers, customers, and carriers. They also provide professional services and support for rail fleet expediting and railcar maintenance management.

Industrial Networks (known as INet) is the leading provider of railyard automation and data acquisition systems for manufacturing and shipping operations in North America. With a legacy spanning almost 20 years, INet continues to pioneer innovations in the rail logistics industry. The company's close collaboration with Bourque Logistics, a leading provider of rail transportation software, combines decades of experience to deliver state-of-the-art rail automation solutions. For more information, please visit www.inetlp.com.

