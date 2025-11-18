Boutique hotel POSH on Kirkwood partners with SONIFI to provide the best in-room technology

Premium entertainment options include access to thousands of streaming apps via Google Cast embedded on Samsung TVs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POSH on Kirkwood—the newest boutique hotel in Bloomington, Indiana—has partnered with leading guest technology provider SONIFI to offer premium in-room entertainment and conveniences that both delight guests and drive additional revenue for the property.

POSH on Kirkwood has transformed a former downtown bank into a luxurious destination for people visiting Bloomington and the nearby Indiana University.

In-room TVs with the best entertainment and revenue-driving features from SONIFI upgrade every stay at POSH on Kirkwood. Post this POSH on Kirkwood is one of the first hotels in the country to implement the newest iteration of SONIFI’s patented STAYCAST solution that uses Google Cast software embedded directly in Samsung smart hospitality TVs. With secure access to thousands of streaming apps, guests can cast movies, shows, music, sports and more from their Android and iOS devices to the Samsung TVs in their room, without the need for additional in-room hardware.

Each of the property's 45 suites features custom furnishings, spa-inspired bathrooms and modern amenities, including interactive features and entertainment from SONIFI on Samsung smart hospitality TVs.

Customizations on the SONIFI interactive TV platform showcase POSH's incredible amenities, including an upscale cocktail bar located in the building's original bank vault, three outdoor terraces, a custom sauna room, complimentary bikes to explore the city, and an on-site bagel shop.

And for when guests are in their rooms to relax and recharge with familiar comforts, SONIFI's system provides live TV programming from DIRECTV, an extensive selection of on-demand movies and wellness content, and secure streaming from more than 5,000 apps with SONIFI's patented STAYCAST solution.

"Our suites are designed to be a sanctuary of comfort, style and calm," said Matt Swisher, General Manager at POSH on Kirkwood. "Making sure our guests have all the in-room amenities they want most, including their favorite entertainment, is part of that."

Building Google Cast into Samsung's HBU800N and HGU7010F TV models means less in-room equipment for hotels to install and manage, without sacrificing the experience and entertainment guests expect. With the embedded Google Cast technology, guests can cast movies, shows, music, sports and more from their Android and iOS devices to the TVs in their room.

Elevating in-room experiences with SONIFI's interactive system and entertainment options reflects the attention to detail and thoughtful design POSH on Kirkwood puts into every element of its property. SONIFI's system helps make sure guests don't miss any of it.

Personalized, time-aware guest messages, on-screen promotions and QR codes for bookings make it simple and convenient for guests to enjoy the full experience, while also driving satisfaction, revenue and loyalty for the hotel.

"POSH on Kirkwood is setting a new standard for boutique hospitality, balancing luxurious elegance with modern comforts and technology to create unforgettable stays," said SONIFI CEO Ahmad Ouri. "We're honored to have SONIFI be part of the experience POSH is creating for its guests."

About POSH on Kirkwood

POSH on Kirkwood is a boutique hotel nestled in the vibrant heart of Bloomington, Indiana, where curated styling and signature experiences infuse every moment with a sense of timeless luxury. Housed in a historic former bank, POSH on Kirkwood is now a haven of sophistication with an ambiance that is rooted in tradition yet refreshingly modern. See how the hotel creates a seamless blend of high fashion and Midwestern charm at poshhotelbloomington.com.

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than 1.1 million rooms across 5,400 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming, in-room entertainment and telephony services. Learn more at sonifi.com.

