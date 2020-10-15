Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Hosts Annual Advisor Conference Virtually

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) held its annual conference, CONNECT 2020, virtually last week from October 7 to October 9. Hosted through Zoom, the three-day conference was the firm's first ever remote event of its scale. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Typically held in person in Southlake, Texas, Prospera made the decision to move the conference to a virtual platform in July. Prospera's CONNECT 2020 conference was made up of a combination of small group meetings, general sessions, and breakout sessions.

The conference kicked off last Wednesday afternoon with a keynote session by David Avrin, followed by two concurrent breakout sessions covering topics from how to host a virtual meeting, to estate planning, to advisory models. Tim Edwards, Executive Vice President, gave an update on Prospera and presented advisor awards for 2019. To wrap up the day, advisors were able to spend time with sponsors via a virtual cocktail hour held in small groups. On Thursday, advisors were encouraged to log on early for morning coffee with the Prospera executive team. Chris Jeppesen, First Trust, started the day with a general session titled Dialogue of Volatile Markets. Breakout sessions on Thursday covered topics from digital marketing to practice acquisition. Prospera also held its annual compliance hour to wrap up the day. Friday's sessions offered small group discussions, allowing advisors to network with colleagues to discuss best practices. Finally, Strider Elass, economist at First Trust, ended the conference with an update on the economy.

"We are proud to have been able to put together a successful conference for our advisors despite the change in scenery. Being able to offer a strong lineup of speakers, while still giving our advisors the chance to network with each other is exactly what we aimed for, and we're excited about the possibilities going virtual can offer us." - David Stringer, President

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

