Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, is Proud to Announce the Affiliation of Scatolini Wealth Management, Adding $85M in AUM

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce its partnership with Scatolini Wealth Management. Located in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, the firm brings nearly three decades of experience and adds $85M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Carol Scatolini, founder of Scatolini Wealth Management has been in the financial services industry for nearly 30 years. In that time, Carol has dedicated her career to delivering the personalized investment planning services her clients deserve. Carol began her career as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch in Worcester before earning her CFPâ certification. In 2011, she established Scatolini Wealth Management in Wilbraham, MA. Carol focuses on helping clients with all their complex and major life events such as retirement, divorce settlement, inheritance, and estate planning strategies. She aims to help women investors develop their financial acumen and confidence through her investment planning process.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with a firm that values gold standard service for all its clients. Together we can service the needs of our clients in the most efficient and professional way possible," said Carol Scatolini.

Alongside Carol is assistant, Helen Sullivan. Helen brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. She provides day to day customer service for all of Carol's clients. She has extensive computer and systems skills. She is married and lives locally with her husband.

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

