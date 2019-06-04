Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Welcomes Parklane Financial Advisors to the Firm, Adding Over $110 Million in AUM

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is pleased to announce the affiliation of J. Randy Smith with Parklane Financial Advisors. Previously with UBS, Smith brings with him over $110 million in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Randy Smith has over 35 years of experience in the industry complemented by the ChFC® and CLU®. certifications. Located in Houston, Texas, Smith has helped a significant number of clients implement comprehensive financial planning programs.

"Prospera has been a rare find. The family dynamic and hands-on expertise helps me provide my clients with the attention they deserve." –J. Randy Smith

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Media Contact:



Tarah Mattia Carlow

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Advisor Loyalty

Prospera Financial Services, Inc.

(972) 581-3015

Tarah.Carlow@prosperafinancial.com

www.joinprospera.com

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services

Related Links

https://www.prosperafinancial.com

