Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Welcomes Speicher Financial Group to the Firm, Adding over $190M in AUM

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce the affiliation of Jeff Speicher, Vinessa Ekberg and Rae Jean Elmore-Zoltowski. Previously with Wells Fargo, the team is based out of Durango, California and brings with them over $190M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Jeff Speicher, Managing Director of Speicher Financial Group, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Fort Lewis College with a double major in economics and business administration. Beginning his career in 1998, he has put great focus on being the "personal CFO" to the families and business owners he serves. Jeff is also committed to serving his community and gives back by supporting the Fort Lewis College Alumni Association, the Durango Chamber of Commerce, the Durango BMX, and the St. Columba School.

Vinessa Ekberg, Financial Advisor at the firm, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Fort Lewis College with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She has spent the better part of the decade turning her knowledge of tourism and hospitality management into a unique client experience for clients at Speicher Financial Group.

Rae Jean Elmore-Zoltowski, Client Associate for Speicher Financial, has over 16 years of industry experience through various positions within the mortgage and private banking industry. With a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Northern Colorado, she has been a huge support in helping coordinate the business needs of the firm.

"Over the years, we have put a lot of work into cultivating a client experience that is consistent, responsive, and empathetic to those we serve. We are beyond pleased to have found a firm like Prospera that mirrors these same values."–Jeff Speicher

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

