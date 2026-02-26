Bouygues Bâtiment Industrie Selects Buildots to Monitor the Construction of a 44,000 m² Logistics Platform in the Val-d'Oise Using AI

A Technology that enhances precision, collaboration, and schedule reliability

To optimize site management, Bouygues Bâtiment Industrie teams are equipped by Buildots with 360° cameras that automatically capture progress within interior construction areas.

Buildots' artificial intelligence then processes and compares this data, enabling in particular:

Enhanced control over a particularly ambitious schedule: 13 months of construction

Early detection of execution deviations

Objective, shared data to streamline collaboration with stakeholders

Full traceability to support project management and quality control

"With Buildots, we are choosing a truly operational artificial intelligence solution, integrated to support our on-site teams. This technology enables us to secure ambitious timelines, anticipate risks, and ensure reliable execution through objective and shared data. This partnership illustrates Bouygues Bâtiment Industrie's commitment to making innovation a concrete driver of performance and project control, in the service of quality and customer satisfaction," said William Nippert, Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Bâtiment Industrie.

The P3 Persan project, led by Bouygues Bâtiment Industrie, is being developed on behalf of P3 Logistic Parks. It was initiated in collaboration with Linkcity, Bouygues Construction's real estate development subsidiary, and SEMAVO, the Val-d'Oise development company. This future Class A logistics platform will extend over a 12-hectare site and provide 44,000 m² of flexible space. It can be divided into several units to meet various needs, integrating office spaces, technical facilities, and specific fit-outs intended for the storage of goods subject to particular regulatory standards. Completion of the entire project is scheduled for November 2026.

The use of Buildots technology in this project enables Bouygues Bâtiment Industrie to further accelerate the digitalization of its methods and leverage artificial intelligence as a high-performance tool for operational execution. For Buildots, this collaboration represents a major new reference in supporting large-scale construction projects in France.

"We are delighted to collaborate with a global player such as Bouygues Construction on a project of this scale. Buildots provides the precision, transparency, and responsiveness required to ensure operational performance and meet an ambitious schedule," said Daphna Beer-Gabel, Chief Customer Officer at Buildots.

About Buildots

Buildots is a global construction technology leader bringing the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking. The platform provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable predictive performance metrics, empowering them to make data-driven decisions. Buildots' platform improves project visibility and efficiency, leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection, and successful delivery of projects. Buildots is helping increase the efficiency of large-scale construction projects across North America and EMEA.

About Bouygues Construction

At Bouygues Construction, our 35,600 employees worldwide share a common ambition: building for life. In more than 50 countries, we improve the daily lives of millions of people by delivering projects that serve life and meet every need: housing, healthcare, education, work, leisure, mobility, contributing to decarbonized energy production, managing natural resources, and more.

At every stage of a project, we leverage our expertise and experience to design, renovate, and build differently, addressing the immense challenges of environmental transition through sustainable, resource-efficient construction. Every day, we ensure the safety of all, uphold human rights, and adhere to the highest ethical standards. United by strong values, the women and men of Bouygues Construction are passionately committed to working alongside their clients and partners to create an even more positive impact. In 2024, Bouygues Construction generated revenue of €10.3 billion.

About Bouygues Bâtiment Industrie

To address the challenges of reindustrialization and industry decarbonization in France, Bouygues Bâtiment Industrie, the Bouygues Construction subsidiary dedicated to industry, supports industrial players by designing, building, and modernizing facilities tailored to their processes, contributing to the economic and social development of local communities.

