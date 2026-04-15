Buildots unveils 'construction intelligence' as the new standard for construction operations

Construction's leading AI-powered platform delivers the data and insights necessary to cut delays, protect margins, and outperform – from single sites to entire organizations

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Buildots unveiled 'construction intelligence' – a new category and operational standard designed to transform complex construction into a predictable, efficient machine. Construction intelligence unites fragmented site data into a single, living model of the building process. It then adds deep interpretation of project reality, acting as a force multiplier for construction professionals' expertise.

"For centuries, construction has operated based on subjective reports and fragmented data where everything looks fine until suddenly it isn't," said Roy Danon, Co-founder and CEO of Buildots. "We've built Buildots to end that era by providing the operational backbone the industry has lacked. Our platform turns real-world site data into the decisive intelligence that lets leaders know sooner, act faster, and outperform. As the only true construction intelligence platform on the market, Buildots represents the future of how this industry will operate."

The architecture of construction intelligence

Buildots' construction intelligence platform is driven by three core principles that transform raw site data into awareness, insight, and action:

Know sooner: Access visually verified ground truth that reflects exactly what is built compared to the schedule, removing the subjectivity from progress reports.

Act faster: Use predictive metrics and root cause analysis to identify risks before they become crises, enabling teams to move from reactive firefighting to proactive mitigation.

Outperform: Drive continuous improvement across entire organizations by using historical data and automated workflows to hit milestones on time and on budget.

"Buildots is effectively building the foundational AI model for construction," said Tal Morgenstern, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "By creating a unified data layer that turns chaotic site reality into structured, actionable intelligence, the team unlocks a level of operational efficiency that was previously viewed as impossible to achieve in this industry."

Proven results at enterprise scale

As the industry moves toward AI-driven delivery, Buildots' evolution reflects the growing demand for data-ready infrastructure. The platform has already been adopted by Fortune 500 contractors and household-name owners, including Turner Construction, JE Dunn, Digital Realty, Intel, and Bouygues.

Deployed across almost every project type, including data centers, semiconductor fabs, hospitals, as well as commercial and residential developments, Buildots has delivered measurable outcomes across hundreds of projects globally. For instance, the platform has been proven to reduce project delays by up to 50% – equivalent to 2-3 months of delay on average projects.

"We've seen Buildots transform from a progress tracking solution into an intelligence platform," said Lisa Cohen, Investment Director at Intel Capital. "Yet even this transformation only scratches the surface of the level of ambition Buildots has to systemically transform the global construction industry. We're excited to be part of the journey."

This strategic evolution is accompanied by a visual brand refresh, designed to reflect its positioning as the most advanced construction intelligence platform. The new identity signals Buildots' alignment with the enterprise scale of its global partners.

To learn more about Construction Intelligence and to see Buildots' new look, visit buildots.com.

About Buildots

Buildots is the global Construction Intelligence platform, serving as the operational backbone for construction projects of all scales – from local schools and multi-family projects to the world's most complex data centers and mega-projects. By transforming site data into actionable data and insights, Buildots enables construction leaders to know sooner, act faster, and outperform. Buildots is currently used by Fortune 500 contractors and household-name owners, including Turner Construction, JE Dunn, Digital Realty, Intel, HOCHTIEF, and Bouygues, to drive operational excellence worldwide.

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SOURCE Buildots