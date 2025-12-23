BOVIET SOLAR ACHIEVES "GRADE A" CLASSIFICATION IN WOOD MACKENZIE'S H1 2025 RANKINGS

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. ("Boviet Solar" or "the Company"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, today announced that it has achieved "Grade A" classification in the H1 2025 Wood Mackenzie Global Solar Module Manufacturer Rankings.

Wood Mackenzie, a global authority in data, analytics, and consulting for the energy, renewables, and natural resources sectors, provides trusted insights and intelligence that help businesses and governments accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

Wood Mackenzie Global Solar Module Manufacturer Rankings are widely regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks in the solar industry, offering investors, developers, EPCs, and financial institutions an independent assessment of each manufacturer's bankability, scale, technology leadership, and operational strength. Being ranked by Wood Mackenzie not only validates a company's financial stability and manufacturing excellence but also reinforces its credibility with key stakeholders who rely on these evaluations to make informed investment and procurement decisions across major solar projects worldwide. To access the report, please visit: woodmac.com/press-releases/solar-module-ranking-h1-2025/

Wood Mackenzie's scoring methodology evaluates PV module manufacturers on factors, including:

Capacity utilization

Technology maturity

Adherence to ESG and CSR standards

Availability of third-party certifications

Financial conditions and stability

Years of module manufacturing experience

Supply chain resilience

Vertical integration

Research and development capabilities

"It's a great achievement to be recognized among so many respected global industry players," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "Earlier this year, we began operations at our 3.0 GW North American PV module manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina, and we are on track to open our 3.0 GW PV cell factory in H2 2026 at the same location. These milestones strengthen our ability to advance technology, increase production capacity, and deliver even more high-quality products to meet the growing needs of our customers."

"We're truly honored to be recognized once again among the top global PV manufacturers in Wood Mackenzie's respected rankings," said Songul Atacan, Head of Global Brand and Marketing at Boviet Solar. "The solar market has evolved significantly over the past decade, presenting both challenges and opportunities. As industry veterans, we take pride in our proven track record and our continued focus on R&D, ESG practices, and operational excellence. These priorities ensure that we not only maintain financial stability but also exceed client expectations as we expand solar development around the world."

In addition to this accolade, Boviet Solar has been recognized as a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer since 2017, ranked among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers since 2024, listed among PV ModuleTech's Top 20 Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2022, and consistently named a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. These ongoing global bankability recognitions highlight Boviet Solar's financial strength, product reliability, and long-term dependability as a trusted partner in the global solar energy industry.

BOVIET SOLAR

Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ monofacial and Vega Series™ bifacial PV modules. Boviet Solar's top-performing modules are engineered for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar projects.

Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial strength, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to industry clients worldwide. The company is deeply committed to sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards, while fostering long-term, trust-based partnerships across the global energy sector. Boviet Solar has earned industry-wide recognition for quality and reliability.

Boviet Solar has earned multiple global bankability recognitions from leading independent research and analytics organizations. The company has been consistently ranked as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2017, named among Wood Mackenzie's Top 10 Most Bankable Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2024, and listed among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers since 2024. Additionally, PV ModuleTech has ranked Boviet Solar among the Top 20 Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2022, while Kiwa PVEL has recognized the company's products as Top Performers in its PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Collectively, these distinctions underscore Boviet Solar's strong bankability, financial resilience, and long-term reliability as a trusted global solar technology partner.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other key international markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

