BOVIET SOLAR CELEBRATES MAJOR 2025 MILESTONES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. ("Boviet Solar" or "the Company"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, proudly celebrates and highlights its key milestones and accomplishments for 2025, marking a transformative year of expansion, investment, and achievement in the United States.

"Boviet Solar's strong business acumen, financial stability, and strategic development initiatives continue to position the company as a reliable, trusted, and long-term industry partner," said Scott Chen, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Boviet Solar. "As we close an important year marked by growth and progress, we look forward to 2026 with confidence, continuing to strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, expand customer partnerships, and deliver top-performing, bankable solar products that power America's clean energy future."

Establishing U.S. Manufacturing

Founded in 2013 with a mission to make the earth a better place for all living beings, Boviet Solar has grown from a single manufacturing operation in Vietnam into one of the industry's most bankable solar technology companies. Over twelve years, the company has built a solid reputation for reliability, financial stability, and product excellence qualities that continue to drive its success and expansion into the U.S. market.

In April 2025, Boviet Solar opened its first U.S. PV module manufacturing facility (Phase I) in Greenville, North Carolina, representing an investment of nearly US $294 million. The state-of-the-art 3.0 GW facility produces the company's high-performance Gamma Series™ and Vega Series™ PV modules and employs 374 skilled workers across production, quality control, and logistics. In January 2025, Boviet Solar announced construction of its U.S. PV cell manufacturing facility (Phase II), also located in Greenville, North Carolina, as part of a US $294 million investment. The advanced 3.0 GW facility will produce the company's high-efficiency monocrystalline solar cells and employ more than 900 skilled workers across manufacturing, engineering, maintenance, and operations. Combined, the two facilities represent a total investment of approximately US $400 million and will create over 1,300 local jobs once both phases are fully operational. Together, these factories form a fully integrated U.S. manufacturing campus, reinforcing Boviet Solar's long-term commitment to domestic production, local job creation, and the economic growth of Greenville and Pitt County, North Carolina.

Setting Record Shipping Volumes

Boviet Solar also achieved record shipment volumes, delivering 9.2 GW of PV modules to the U.S. market since its inception, reaffirming the United States as its largest and most strategic commercial market. The company's PV modules powered several major solar projects across the nation, including the Hornet Solar Project developed by Vesper Energy, one of the three largest single-phase solar projects in the U.S., where the entire 745 MW DC capacity was delivered as a single phase rather than multiple smaller stages, demonstrating the performance and reliability of Boviet Solar's technology in utility-scale applications. In parallel, the company expanded its U.S. utility-scale customer base, adding new partnerships and long-term supply agreements with leading developers, EPCs, and IPPs, further strengthening its position in the American solar market.

Reaffirming Bankability

Throughout 2025, Boviet Solar's bankability and reliability were reaffirmed through independent global recognitions. The company maintained its Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer status since 2017, was ranked among Wood Mackenzie's Top 10 Global PV Module Manufacturers in 2025, listed among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers in 2025, and included in PV ModuleTech's Top 20 Global PV Module Bankability Ratings for Q4 2025, even though Boviet Solar's primary commercial focus remains the U.S. market. Additionally, Boviet Solar's products have been recognized as Top Performers in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019, underscoring consistent quality, durability, and long-term performance.

Technological advancement and sustainability also defined Boviet Solar's 2025 achievements. The company continued adapting advanced P-Type and N-Type monocrystalline PV cell technologies, as well as smart PV module design, enabling higher energy yields and lower LCOE for its customers. On the sustainability front, Boviet Solar strengthened its ESG programs in alignment with the United Nations Global Compact Principles and the Supply Chain Traceability Protocol, while actively reducing GHG emissions, conserving water resources, improving energy efficiency, and enhancing worker safety across its operations.

"What truly sets us apart is that we are not here solely for business, we are here to fulfill our mission of making the Earth a better place for all living beings by harnessing the power of the Sun. Every project we power represents more than a transaction; it's a partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose as we help our clients accomplish their solar project goals with excellence and peace of mind." said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "Our advanced PV cell technology is engineered to perform, our PV modules are built to last, and the solar projects powered by our products are designed to deliver outstanding performance, reliability, and long-term value."

As Boviet Solar concludes its 12th year of operation, the company looks ahead to 2026 with strong momentum, focused on completing its Greenville PV Cell Factory, expanding partnerships across the United States, and continuing to deliver top-performing, bankable, Made-in-USA solar products that create jobs, strengthen local economies, and power America's clean-energy future. Boviet Solar extends its deepest gratitude to its employees, customers, partners, and industry stakeholders for their unwavering trust, dedication, and support.

BOVIET SOLAR

Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ monofacial and Vega Series™ bifacial PV modules. Boviet Solar's top-performing modules are engineered for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar projects.

Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial strength, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to industry clients worldwide. The company is deeply committed to sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards, while fostering long-term, trust-based partnerships across the global energy sector. Boviet Solar has earned industry-wide recognition for quality and reliability.

Boviet Solar has earned multiple global bankability recognitions from leading independent research and analytics organizations. The company has been consistently ranked as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2017, named among Wood Mackenzie's Top 10 Most Bankable Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2024, and listed among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers since 2024. Additionally, PV ModuleTech has ranked Boviet Solar among the Top 20 Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2022, while Kiwa PVEL has recognized the company's products as Top Performers in its PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Collectively, these distinctions underscore Boviet Solar's strong bankability, financial resilience, and long-term reliability as a trusted global solar technology partner.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other key international markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com .

