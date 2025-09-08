BOVIET SOLAR CELEBRATES 12 YEARS OF SOLAR ENERGY INDUSTRY SUCCESS

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in monocrystalline PV cells and its premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, proudly celebrates its 12th anniversary.

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar has grown into a trusted, reliable, and long-term partner in the solar energy industry. The company remains steadfast in its mission to invest in its workforce, drive technological innovation, achieve manufacturing excellence, and deliver top-performing solar modules with exceptional customer support. At the heart of Boviet Solar's operations is a strong commitment to supply chain transparency, strict adherence to international trade compliance, promotion of sustainability, and fostering stakeholder relationships built on mutual respect and trust.

"We've built a solid foundation rooted in reliability, innovation, and client success—and we're just getting started." Post this

Boviet Solar's dedication to excellence is reinforced by both independent industry recognition and key operational milestones. The company has been recognized as a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer since 2017, ranked among the Top 10 Global Reliable PV Module Manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie, and named one of the Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers by Sinovoltaics. Boviet Solar's PV modules have consistently earned Top Performer status in PVEL Kiwa's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019, highlighting the reliability, performance, and durability of its products. In addition to its manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Boviet Solar expanded its global footprint with the launch of a PV module manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina, and broke ground on a new PV cell manufacturing facility at the same location. To date, the company has shipped over 8.0 GW of PV modules, primarily to the U.S. market, while making significant investments in sustainability initiatives, supply chain traceability, and research and development to drive innovation and ensure long-term responsible growth. These accolades validate the quality, performance, and reliability of Boviet Solar's products and processes, empowering customers to meet their solar project goals with confidence while advancing the global transition to clean energy.

"Reaching our 12-year milestone is a testament to the strength of our team, the trust of our partners, and our relentless pursuit of excellence," said Scott Chen, VP of Global Sales and Marketing. "We've built a solid foundation rooted in reliability, innovation, and client success—and we're just getting started. Thank you to our employees, partners, clients, and all industry stakeholders who have contributed to our journey and growth."

"As we celebrate this important anniversary, we remain focused on the future," added Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "With the expansion of our U.S. manufacturing operations and continuous investment in advanced solar technologies, Boviet Solar is more committed than ever to delivering clean, sustainable energy solutions across the globe."

Partner with Boviet Solar and experience our unwavering commitment to building a more sustainable future through the power of solar energy.

About Boviet Solar

Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of high-performance monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules. Our top-performing modules are engineered for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar projects.

Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial strength, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to industry clients worldwide. The company is deeply committed to sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards, while fostering long-term, trust-based partnerships across the global energy sector. Boviet Solar has earned industry-wide recognition for quality and reliability. The company has maintained a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer ranking by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2017, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Bankable Global PV Module Manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie, and is ranked among the Top 10 Most Financially Reliable PV Module Manufacturers by Sinovoltaics. Boviet Solar's modules have also been consistently rated as Top Performers in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.

Headquartered in Vietnam, Boviet Solar operates manufacturing facilities in both Vietnam and the United States, with an annual production capacity of 3.0 GW for PV cells and modules. The company also maintains regional operations in the United States, Germany, and other key international markets. To learn more, visit www.bovietsolar.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Songül Atacan

Head of Global Brand and Marketing

Boviet Solar

[email protected]

SOURCE Boviet Solar USA