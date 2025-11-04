BOVIET SOLAR MAKES PROGRESS ON INTERIOR CONSTRUCTION OF 3.0 GW PV CELL FACTORY IN GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. ("Boviet Solar" or "the Company"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, today announced that it has begun interior construction work on its 3.0 GW PV cell manufacturing facility in Greenville, Pitt County, North Carolina. This milestone follows the completion of exterior walls and roofing, marking significant progress in the company's U.S. manufacturing expansion and reaffirming its commitment to advancing domestic solar production.

Construction of the PV Cell Facility began in January 2025, and the exterior build-out has been completed on schedule. Representing Phase II of Boviet Solar's North American manufacturing strategy, the Greenville PV Cell Factory will produce advanced, high-efficiency PV cells to meet the growing demand for Made-in-USA solar products. Once fully operational, the facility will deliver an annual production capacity of 3.0 GW, complementing the company's adjacent 3.0 GW PV Module Factory, which successfully commenced mass production in Q1 2025. The Greenville PV Cell Facility is expected to be completed and begin mass production in the second half of 2026, creating more than 900 skilled local jobs and ensuring a reliable domestic supply of high-performance PV cells for both U.S. and global markets.

"We are excited to see steady progress on our Greenville PV Cell Factory project," said Marco Marquez, General Manager of Manufacturing Operations at Boviet Solar USA. "With exterior construction completed and interior work now underway, we remain firmly on track to bring this facility online in the second half of 2026. This expansion demonstrates our strong commitment to U.S. manufacturing and our vision of building a robust, vertically integrated solar production base on American soil."

"This milestone marks another important step in Boviet Solar's long-term growth strategy," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "By expanding our production capabilities in the United States, we are not only supporting domestic content and job creation but also enhancing supply-chain resilience for our customers. Our goal is to deliver bankable, top-quality solar products while helping accelerate the nation's clean-energy transition."

The Greenville PV Module Factory (Phase I) manufactures Boviet Solar's top-performing Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules and officially began production in April 2025. Together, these two facilities will establish a fully integrated U.S. manufacturing hub, capable of producing both PV cells and PV modules domestically, strengthening the American solar supply chain and providing customers with high-performance, Made-in-USA products.

BOVIET SOLAR

Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ monofacial and Vega Series™ bifacial PV modules. Boviet Solar's top-performing modules are engineered for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar projects.

Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial strength, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to industry clients worldwide. The company is deeply committed to sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards, while fostering long-term, trust-based partnerships across the global energy sector. Boviet Solar has earned industry-wide recognition for quality and reliability.

Boviet Solar has earned multiple global bankability recognitions from leading independent research and analytics organizations. The company has been consistently ranked as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2017, named among Wood Mackenzie's Top 10 Most Bankable Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2024, and listed among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers since 2024. Additionally, PV ModuleTech has ranked Boviet Solar among the Top 20 Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2022, while Kiwa PVEL has recognized the company's products as Top Performers in its PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Collectively, these distinctions underscore Boviet Solar's strong bankability, financial resilience, and long-term reliability as a trusted global solar technology partner.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other key international markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com .

