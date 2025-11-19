Boviet Solar Ranked Among the Top 10 Global Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers in Sinovoltaics' 4TH Edition 2025 Report

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. ("Boviet Solar" or "the Company"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, today announced that it has been ranked 8th in the 4th Edition 2025 Sinovoltaics' Global PV Module Financial Bankability Report.

Sinovoltaics, a Dutch-German technical compliance and quality assurance firm for the solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) industries, has long been a pioneer in risk mitigation for renewable energy investors. Through its proprietary SELMA (Sinovoltaics EL Mass Analysis) software and Zero Risk Solar® Guarantee, the company's mission is to eliminate product defects and ensure that investors and stakeholders achieve maximum success with minimal risk.

Sinovoltaics' financial stability ranking focuses exclusively on fiscal strength, distinguishing it from product quality or technical performance evaluations. This ranking serves as a valuable complement to other due diligence tools used by lenders, developers, and investors to assess supplier risk and resilience. Built upon the Altman Z-Score, a globally recognized financial assessment model, the ranking evaluates a company's credit strength and estimates the likelihood of financial distress within two years through the analysis of publicly available financial data. By publishing transparent, data-driven quarterly rankings for PV, inverter, and energy storage manufacturers, Sinovoltaics provides actionable insights that enable stakeholders to make informed procurement and investment decisions across the renewable energy sector. To access to report, please visit: sinovoltaics.com/reports/4th-edition-2025-bankability-rankings-of-pv-inverter-energy-storage-manufacturers/.

The main financial indicators analyzed in Sinovoltaics' rankings include:

Working Capital.

Total Assets.

Retained Earnings.

Earnings Before Interest & Tax (EBIT).

Market Value of Equity.

Total Liabilities.

Sales Volume.

"We are proud to maintain this top ranking from Sinovoltaics, which highlights the confidence that investors and financial institutions have in Boviet Solar's performance and resilience," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "With our North American PV module factory in Greenville, North Carolina, now operational and our upcoming PV cell facility scheduled for H2 2026, we continue to expand our global footprint and strengthen our ability to meet growing market demand with reliable, high-quality products."

"In today's fast-evolving solar market, financial resilience is more important than ever," said Dricus de Rooij, CEO and Co-Founder of Sinovoltaics. "Boviet Solar's consistent performance reflects a strong financial foundation and its ability to sustain long-term growth."

BOVIET SOLAR

Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules. Boviet Solar's top-performing modules are engineered for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar projects.

Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial strength, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to industry clients worldwide. The company is deeply committed to sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards, while fostering long-term, trust-based partnerships across the global energy sector. Boviet Solar has earned industry-wide recognition for quality and reliability.

Boviet Solar has earned multiple global bankability recognitions from leading independent research and analytics organizations. The company has been consistently ranked as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2017, named among Wood Mackenzie's Top 10 Most Bankable Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2024, and listed among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers since 2024. Additionally, PV ModuleTech has ranked Boviet Solar among the Top 20 Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2022, while Kiwa PVEL has recognized the company's products as Top Performers in its PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Collectively, these distinctions underscore Boviet Solar's strong bankability, financial resilience, and long-term reliability as a trusted global solar technology partner.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other key international markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

About Sinovoltaics

Since 2009, Sinovoltaics, a Dutch German Battery Energy Storage (BESS) and solar photovoltaic (PV) technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has been a pioneer in the BESS and solar photovoltaic industries. With SELMA (Sinovoltaics' EL Mass Analysis) software and industry leading Zero Risk Solar® guarantee, Sinovoltaics' mission is to eliminate all photovoltaic and BESS product defects, enabling investors and the world to succeed with minimal investment risks.

Sinovoltaics' services include quality assurance inspections, factory audits, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, and traceability audits for utility-scale solar and BESS developers and investors. The company maintains a global presence with offices in Switzerland, the United States, Hong Kong, mainland China and Vietnam, as well as factory inspection and audit teams strategically located in Vietnam, Türkiye, Thailand, China, Malaysia, Cambodia, South Korea, India, U.S., and other key manufacturing bases.

