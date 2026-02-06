BOVIET SOLAR REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO THE SOLAR INDUSTRY AMID PARENT-COMPANY STRATEGIC REVIEW

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. ("Boviet Solar" or the "Company"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Vega Series™ and Gamma Series™ PV modules, today reaffirmed its continued commitment to the global solar industry following recent public disclosures by its parent company regarding a strategic review of its solar business portfolio.

Boviet Solar issued the following statement from the Chairman's Office:

"Our U.S. manufacturing activities reflect a deliberate, long-term commitment to the American solar market. We are investing in real capacity, real jobs, and real infrastructure because we believe in the future of U.S. solar manufacturing and in supporting our customers with dependable, domestic supply."

Founded in Vietnam in 2013, Boviet Solar has operated as a global solar technology company for more than a decade. In 2016, the Company became part of Ningbo Boway Alloy Material Co., Ltd., a diversified technology company with operations spanning alloy materials, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

Over the past several years, Boviet Solar has expanded its global manufacturing footprint and strengthened its position in the U.S. market. The Company currently operates silicon solar cell and photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, as well as a 3-gigawatt (GW) PV module assembly facility in Greenville, North Carolina. An adjacent solar cell manufacturing facility in North Carolina is under development, with the building shell completed and interior work initiated in late 2025.

As disclosed by Boway Alloy in recent filings with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the parent company is evaluating strategic alternatives for its solar business as part of a broader portfolio realignment. These disclosures reference ongoing trade and policy challenges, including U.S. tariff measures affecting certain imports and changes to U.S. subsidy eligibility, which have influenced parent-level capital allocation considerations.

Boviet Solar emphasizes that these shareholder-level considerations do not change the Company's day-to-day operations, manufacturing activities, customer commitments, or market focus. Boviet Solar remains fully operational and continues to serve the U.S. utility-scale solar market with reliable, bankable PV module solutions.

The Company continues to operate in accordance with established quality systems, third-party assessments, and international industry standards. Manufacturing operations, workforce activities, customer programs, and warranty obligations remain fully active and unchanged.

Boviet Solar also notes that appropriate ownership alignment can support continued access to capital for manufacturing investment, workforce development, quality systems, and supply-chain oversight, while reinforcing transparency, traceability, and ESG-related expectations that are increasingly relevant across the solar industry. These factors collectively contribute to long-term operational stability and continuity for customers relying on dependable supply and warranty support over the life of their projects.

Boviet Solar remains committed to transparent communication with customers, partners, employees, and other stakeholders and will provide updates as appropriate and in line with regulatory requirements and contractual obligations.

About Boviet Solar

Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ monofacial and Vega Series™ bifacial PV modules. Boviet Solar's top-performing modules are engineered for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar projects.

Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial strength, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to industry clients worldwide. The company is deeply committed to sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards, while fostering long-term, trust-based partnerships across the global energy sector. Boviet Solar has earned industry-wide recognition for quality and reliability.

Boviet Solar has earned multiple global bankability recognitions from leading independent research and analytics organizations. The company has been consistently ranked as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2017, named among Wood Mackenzie's Top 10 Most Bankable Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2024, and listed among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers since 2024. Additionally, PV ModuleTech has ranked Boviet Solar among the Top 20 Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2022, while Kiwa PVEL has recognized the company's products as Top Performers in its PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Collectively, these distinctions underscore Boviet Solar's strong bankability, financial resilience, and long-term reliability as a trusted global solar technology partner.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other key international markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Boviet Solar's manufacturing plans, production capacity, technology development, operational timelines, market conditions, business strategy, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to management as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand, supply-chain conditions, regulatory or trade developments, availability of materials and equipment, construction and commissioning timelines, labor availability, technological performance, and broader economic or geopolitical conditions. Boviet Solar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

