BOVIET SOLAR TO SHOWCASE NEW N-TYPE HIGH POWER PV MODULES AT INTERSOLAR NA

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, will be showcasing its new lines of N-Type solar cell-based PV modules at the Intersolar & Energy Storage North America trade show and conference.

Boviet Solar will be exhibiting in the main hall at booth number 2035 at the San Diego, California Convention Center from February 25th to 27th, 2025.

"...we'll share exciting developments...updates on Boviet's U.S. Phase 1 PV module and Phase 2 PV cell manufacturing." Post this

Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules are crafted with advanced technology and built from durable components under strict quality control and high-tech manufacturing processes. Featuring N-Type cell, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs, these modules deliver higher power output, capture more light, and generate more energy. This ensures exceptional power, performance, and reliability for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar solutions, giving developers, installers, and EPCs the confidence and peace of mind they need for their investments.

The company will display the latest module offerings:

Vega Series™ Mono-Monofacial PV Module I N-Type

Application Type: Residential



Maximum Power Output: 435W



Design Type: Black Frame / Transparent Back



Module Efficiency: 22.28%



Cell Efficiency: 24.5%



Module Dimensions: 67.8 x 44.65 x 1.19 inches



Module Weight: 44.09 lb



Module Code: BVM7609M-XXX-H-HC-BF

Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-Type

Application Type: C&I / Utility



Maximum Power Output: 580W



Design Type: Single Glass / Silver Frame / Transparent Backsheet



Module Efficiency: 22.45%



Cell Efficiency: 24.5%



Module Dimensions: 89.69 x 44.65 x 1.38 inches



Module Weight: 61.73 lb



Module Code: BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF

Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-Type

Application Type: Utility



Maximum Power Output: 630W



Design Type: Double Glass / Silver Frame



Module Efficiency: 23.3%



Cell Efficiency: 24.5%



Module Dimensions: 93.86 x 44.65 x 1.3 inches



Module Weight: 71.65 lb



Module Code: BVM8611M-XXXR-H-HC-BF-DG

Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-Type

Application Type: Utility



Maximum Power Output: 720W



Design Type: Double Glass / Silver Frame



Module Efficiency: 23.18%



Cell Efficiency: 24.5%



Module Dimensions: 93.86 x 51.30 x 1.3 inches



Module Weight: 83.78 lb



Module Code: BVM8611M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG

"We're looking forward to connecting with our partners and clients at Intersolar NA, where we'll share exciting developments happening at our company, including updates on Boviet's U.S. Phase 1 PV module and Phase 2 PV cell manufacturing, as well as advancements in our manufacturing, technology, and product innovations," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "It's going to be a fantastic event for Boviet Solar."

With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has been named a BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, a Wood Mackenzie top 10 global bankable PV module manufacturer, and a Sinovoltaics top 10 global financially stable PV module manufacturer. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL Kiwa's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch also successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022.

About Boviet Solar

Boviet Solar is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of high-performance Monocrystalline PV cells and high-quality Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules for residential, commercial, industrial, community and utility-scale solar applications. Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial stability, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to produce top-performing PV modules, while fostering mutual partnerships, ensuring sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards.

Boviet Solar has earned a reputation for excellence, holding a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 ranking, being recognized as one of the top 10 most reliable PV module manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie and Sinovoltaics, and consistently rated as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard, with successful manufacturing assessments conducted by Black & Veatch.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, featuring an annual PV cell and PV module capacity of 3.0 GW, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other regional markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com

SOURCE Boviet Solar