Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund Celebrates First Year of Operations with Strong Investor Interest and Solid Performance

DENVER, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based private alternative asset management company, is pleased to announce that its Evergreen Fund ("the Fund") generated strong returns to investors in its first year of operations. The Fund was launched on May 22, 2020 and provides access to a broad range of private equity investments with low investment minimums and immediate investment exposure. As of May 31, 2021 the Fund has returned 32.2% since inception and 26.9% for the one-year period ended May 31, 2021.

"The Evergreen Fund brings our specialized knowledge and private market experience to a wider investor base, many of whom historically have had difficulty accessing the asset class," said Jeremy Held, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. "We are pleased with how the portfolio has developed during the first year and that we have been able to deliver on our objective of providing institutional quality private equity exposure to a new set of investors."

In the first year, the Fund surpassed $125 million in assets under management, attracting interest from wealth management firms, family offices and institutional investors.

"The concept has really resonated with our clients," Held said. "We believe the combination of access to private equity investments, along with the shareholder-friendly features of a registered fund, will continue to attract interest from investors and the advisors who serve them."

Investors have also been attracted to the Fund's flexible investment mandate which invests directly into middle market companies and private equity secondaries. This unique combination has yielded strong early returns on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis with significantly lower volatility than public equities.

"Investors will continue to seek alternatives that have the potential to generate attractive returns that are independent from the public markets, particularly given the current level of interest rates and stock market valuations. We believe the private markets represent a significant opportunity for investors and that Evergreen Fund can be an effective way to gain exposure," said Held.

Since inception the Fund has executed more than 30 transactions in the private equity and private credit sectors, providing exposure to hundreds of underlying companies and a broad range of private equity sponsors.

Bow River Capital has developed a successful private equity track record with nearly two decades of experience underwriting and investing in private companies. In addition, Bow River's investment team has extensive experience managing both evergreen private equity strategies and registered funds. To complement Bow River's team, the Fund has partnered with Aksia, a leading global private equity consulting firm that brings institutional-quality sourcing and research capabilities.

If you would like to receive additional information on the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund or have any questions, please contact us at: [email protected]

An offer can only be made by the prospectus and only in jurisdictions in which such an offer would be lawful. The prospectus contains important information concerning risk factors and other material aspects of the Fund to carefully consider, and must be read carefully before a decision to invest is made. An investor should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the fund's prospectus. To obtain a prospectus please visit www.bowriverevergreen.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Any person subscribing for an investment must be able to bear the risks involved and must meet the suitability requirements of the Fund. Investors could lose all or a substantial amount of their investment. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund is speculative and involves a substantial degree of risk. The Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that will make periodic repurchase offers for its securities, and is highly illiquid. There is no secondary market for investors' interests and none is expected to develop. There are certain restrictions on transferring interests. Fees and expenses will offset the Fund's trading profits. The Fund is subject to conflicts of interest. Other risks include those related to equity securities, fixed income securities, high-yield/high risk bonds, listed private equity, listed infrastructure securities, foreign securities, derivative instruments, leverage, capital calls, investment manager risk, as well as those related to general economic and market conditions, all of which may present significant risks. Please see the prospectus for more information on these and other risks.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is not indicative of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance data may be lower or higher than the performance data provided herein. The Gross expense ratio of the fund is 2.25 %. To obtain performance information to the most recent month-end, visit www.bowriverevergreen.com.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. For more information on Bow River, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com

Distributor: Foreside Financial Services, LLC

SOURCE Bow River Capital