BOW RIVER CAPITAL FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BLAIR RICHARDSON TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE COLORADO BUSINESS HALL OF FAME

Six Laureates Will Be Inducted at February 5, 2026 Event

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that the firm's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Blair E. Richardson, will be inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame on February 5, 2026. This honor recognizes Richardson's significant contribution to the State and its business community.

Blair E. Richardson

For 35 years, Junior Achievement and Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce have paid tribute to Colorado's most distinguished business leaders whose commitment to and investment in the community have made a lasting positive impact on the State.

Colorado's political and business leaders have frequently tapped Richardson's expertise to address the State's biggest challenges. In March 2020, Richardson was appointed by Governor Jared Polis to serve on the Economic Stabilization and Growth Council to help navigate the impact of the pandemic on Colorado. The CLIMBER Loan Fund Program was created in response to the group's focus on helping Colorado's small businesses.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis commented: "Congratulations Blair on this much deserved honor! Blair's contributions to Colorado's business community and our State are immense. From his support for small businesses during the pandemic to his efforts to support education and our community, Blair has given back to Colorado in so many different ways and I'm glad to see him receiving this well-deserved recognition."

Richardson joins five other laureates who will be honored, including The Appel Family, Buz Koelbel, Chuck Morris, George Solich and Pioneer, Tweet Kimball.

"We're thrilled to welcome Blair into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame," said Junior Achievement President and Chief Executive Officer Robin Wise. "He joins the ranks of outstanding men and women who have left a lasting positive impact on our State and business community, and have given their time, talent and resources to making Colorado a better place."

Richardson founded Denver-based Bow River Capital, an alternative asset manager, in 2003. During the last 22 years, the firm has grown to nearly 80 employees who manage approximately $5 billion in assets under management across private equity, private credit, and real estate strategies.

"I'm honored to be included in the Colorado Business Hall of Fame," Richardson said. "This award recognizes the hard work of my Bow River Capital colleagues whose dedication to our investors and partners has resulted in job and wealth creation in Colorado and beyond."

Richardson honed his business skills during his 40+ year career in global capital markets, which spans both public and private markets. Prior to moving to Colorado, he held senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, where he served as President of Morgan Stanley Japan and Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.

A strong proponent in the investment merits and ethos of the Rocky Mountain West, Richardson steered the company toward investing in the area. Since the company's early days, the majority of its investments have been in the Rodeo Region, which includes 14 states in the Rocky Mountain West and Southwest, including Colorado. Through the firm's many investments in businesses in the Rodeo Region and across the U.S., it employs more than 6,000 people.

Richardson is a committed philanthropist, recognized by 5280 Magazine and honored with the Mizel Institute's 2022 Community Enrichment Award. He has served on boards including National Jewish Hospital, Colorado Concern, the State of Colorado Workman's Compensation Board, and the State of Colorado CLIMBER Fund. He and his wife, Kristin, support education and healthcare causes, through the Kristin and Blair Richardson Foundation.

For additional information about the Colorado Business Hall of Fame or to secure tickets, please visit Colorado Business Hall of Fame.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes including private credit, private equity and real estate. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

For more information, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com

SOURCE Bow River Capital