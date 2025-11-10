ONE Bow River Announces Strategic Investment in MotionSafe to Drive Innovation in Vehicle Data Technology and Cybersecurity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Bow River National Defense Fund is pleased to announce its strategic investment in MotionSafe, a pioneering company at the forefront of vehicle technology and cybersecurity. This investment aims to support innovative solutions that enhance security and privacy in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

ONE Bow River National Defense Fund invests in critical technology companies that serve to protect our nation's security and the defense sector at large. MotionSafe is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the pressing challenges of vehicle data privacy and security. With a commitment to driving innovation, we believe MotionSafe is poised to make significant contributions to the future of vehicular technology and data.

"We are thrilled to welcome MotionSafe into our portfolio," said Kevin O'Neil, Chief Investment Officer at ONE Bow River. "Their pioneering approach to technology aligns perfectly with our mission of investing in companies that enhance national security and foster innovation. We believe that this partnership will accelerate MotionSafe's growth and expand its impact in the industry."

Through this investment, ONE Bow River aims to leverage its expertise and resources to support MotionSafe in its mission to develop forward-thinking technologies that safeguard consumer data and privacy.

"At MotionSafe, we're committed to strengthening trust in the connected mobility ecosystem by delivering technologies that manage and protect vehicle data, ensure privacy, and support the operational integrity of fleets and public safety interests," said Jason Roys, Chief Executive Officer of MotionSafe. "Our partnership with ONE Bow River enables us to accelerate innovation and broaden our impact—helping ensure that the technologies shaping the future of transportation are secure, resilient, and responsibly managed."

About MotionSafe:

MotionSafe is revolutionizing the vehicle technology, data, and cybersecurity industry by providing innovative solutions that prioritize privacy, security, and analysis in a fast-changing digital environment. For more information, please visit https://www.motionsafe.com.

About ONE Bow River:

At the heart of ONE Bow River's mission is a commitment to invest in, nurture, and advance companies focused on data solutions for the Government. Guided by the investment principles of the Department of Defense's Office of Strategic Capital, ONE Bow River seeks to identify new opportunities that promote sustainable growth across its portfolio. ONE Bow River strives to deliver unparalleled value to shareholders while significantly enhancing our nation's defense capabilities. For further details, please visit https://onebowriver.com .

