BOW RIVER CAPITAL SUPPORTS GROWTH CATALYST PARTNERS AND SHIFT PARADIGM WITH ACQUISITION FINANCING

DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Private Credit Team has provided funds to support acquisition financing for Shift Paradigm ("Shift" or the "Company"). Shift is backed by Growth Catalyst Partners ("GCP") a middle-market private equity firm investing in information, marketing, and tech-enabled services businesses. Bow River Capital acted as the sole lender under the second lien credit facility.

Shift Paradigm is an Austin, Texas-based digital transformation and personalized messaging firm that offers revenue technology, operations and strategy consulting, along with high-impact messaging execution. The Company provides end-to-end digital transformation and marketing technology consulting services that are tailored to simplify the complexities of modern marketing and deliver brand personalization at scale. With 200+ employees in North America, Shift is aligning sales and marketing in organizations around the world, digitally transforming customer experiences in the B2B and B2C spaces.

Shift recently announced the acquisition of Principle Studios, a world-class design and technology consultancy that enhances Shift's proficiency in the areas of user interface / user experience, engineering, and digital transformation. Principle's services include product and platform development, data-driven decision-making, innovative technology solutions, strategic brand development, and pioneering experience creation.

Liz Ross, CEO of Shift Paradigm, stated: "We have known members of the Bow River Private Credit team for years and value their flexibility and relationship-oriented approach as a capital partner. They really dug in to understand our business and provided us certainty in executing this important transaction."

Aaron Arnett, Managing Director of Bow River Capital, added: "Shift Paradigm is well positioned to capitalize on an attractive industry with strong market tailwinds. We are excited to partner with Liz and Shift's experienced management team, as well as GCP, to support this key acquisition to bolster Shift's digital transformation offering."

About Shift Paradigm

Shift Paradigm is a business and growth partner that helps our clients see a true reflection of their business through the lens of technology & data. Armed with data-driven insights, we work with organizations to identify & accelerate opportunities for growth, efficiency, and innovation.

For over 15 years, Shift has implemented, optimized, operationalized, and transformed marketing technology ecosystems and experiences for 1000s of global B2B and B2C organizations.

For more information on Shift, please visit the Company's website at https://www.shiftparadigm.com/ .

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in four asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, closed-end mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com .

