BOW RIVER CAPITAL SUPPORTS WAUD CAPITAL ACQUISITION OF SENIOR HELPERS

DENVER, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Private Credit Team has provided funds to support Waud Capital Partners' acquisition of Senior Helpers (the "Company").

Senior Helpers is one of the national leaders in home care and wellness offerings for seniors. The company operates through more than 380 franchised and corporate-owned locations in 44 states, Canada, and Australia. These locations provide seniors home care and wellness services, including meal planning, grocery shopping, medication reminders, transportation, companionship, and assistance with personal hygiene. They also offer special programs for chronic neurological diseases, particularly Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company's industry-leading services enhance seniors' ability to remain in their homes and avoid or delay the need for care in inpatient facilities.

Matt Albers, Head of Capital Markets of Waud Capital, stated, "It's great to partner with the Private Credit team at Bow River on another transaction. We continue to value their deep experience and flexibility, as well their relationship-oriented approach."

Aaron Arnett, Managing Director of Bow River Capital, added: "Senior Helpers is a best-in-class service provider and a market leader in a highly attractive, growing industry, benefiting from strong macro tailwinds. Waud has a strong track record of successfully working alongside experienced executives to build and grow healthcare services companies. We are excited to be partnering with them again."

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is one of the nation's premier providers of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. For more information on Senior Helpers, please visit the Company's website at www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in four asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, closed-end mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com .

