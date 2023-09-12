BOW WOW BUDDIES FOUNDATION® REACHES MILESTONE OF $1 MILLION GRANTED

Grants cover veterinary costs for dogs with life-threatening conditions and injuries

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Camp Bow Wow® and dedicated to helping sick and injured dogs, is celebrating its millionth dollar granted to dogs in urgent medical situations.

The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation is saying "Thanks a Million" to its supporters and showcasing 15 recent grant recipients from rescues and pet parents who needed financial assistance to fund lifesaving veterinary procedures. A few stories include:

Winnie, a 5-month-old Bulldog pup, was thrown out of a moving car, resulting in a broken leg that required surgery so she could walk on all four legs again.

Freyja, a service animal for her pet parent, was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal issue that required immediate surgery so she could remain by her parent's side for years to come.

Nelson, an abandoned puppy, had a fractured spine requiring surgery before he could be available to adopt.

"As the leading pet care franchise, Camp Bow Wow is dedicated to the health and happiness of the dogs in our care, and we are grateful to be able to extend that commitment to dogs in need by providing urgent medical care grants through our Bow Wow Buddies Foundation," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "We want to thank our dedicated franchise owners, Camp staff and the nearly 10,000 dog lovers each year who make our work possible by donating to the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation."

The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation has provided grants to more than 900 dogs from 260 rescues and nearly 650 families over the past 8 years, helping dogs in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.

With grant applications up 360 percent since 2020, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation is seeking the support of dog lovers across North America to join in the journey to raise the next $1 million. Supporters can lend a paw by donating online and sharing the word about the Foundation's compassionate cause. Donations will provide grant funding to help dogs with serious health issues. Later this fall, Camp Bow Wow is launching an online auction to generate additional much-needed funding. Supporters can stay tuned for more details on social media by following @campbowwow.

Donations to the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation can be made online. Grant applications are accepted at www.bowwowbuddies.com/apply-for-grant/.

About Camp Bow Wow Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company also offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 11 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

