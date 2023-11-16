Bowerbags: Selected for NSIN Foundry and Forge Showcase Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is excited to announce that Bowerbags, a pioneering force in defense equipment optimization, was selected for participation in the joint Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Forge and Foundry programs. The virtual event took place on November 15, and Bowerbags presented its dual-use innovation.

Bowerbags is dedicated to making warfighters faster, more mobile, and significantly more lethal.

The Joint Showcase Day brought together some of the most innovative minds in the defense technology sector, and Bowerbags was selected to be part of this prestigious event. They are among the top 3 teams in the Forge program, a testament to their dedication and cutting-edge solution.

Bowerbags had the opportunity to pitch their technology during the showcase. They also engaged in live Q&A sessions with a panel of expert reviewers, providing a platform for constructive feedback and insights from industry leaders and experts.

"I've been doing this for several years and learned a bunch of things I'd never known about. The program is a real value add for anyone wanting to support the DoD whether you're new to the space or whether you've been at it for a few years, you'll learn some things you didn't know were available to you regardless of your background," a Bowerbags team member stated.

The Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Foundry and Forge programs marked a significant milestone in Bowerbags' journey. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are leaving a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event was a celebration of their contributions.

