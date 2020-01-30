BowerGroupAsia Names Senior Advisor Murray Hiebert New Head of Research

"I am thrilled that Murray has taken on this leadership role," said BGA President and CEO Ernest Z. Bower. "Murray's experience living and working in Asia and his networks in business, media and government circles are deep and meaningful. He cares deeply about people and knows how things work in Asia. In this role, he will empower our fast-growing team and contribute to a deeper understanding of trends, stakeholders and opportunities among our clients."

Murray is a top Asia expert and author. He was previously the deputy director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C., where he remains a non-resident senior associate. Prior to joining BGA as a senior advisor in 2011, he served as senior director for Southeast Asia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce where he developed trade and investment opportunities between the U.S. and Asia.



Before settling in Washington, Murray spent nearly two decades as an Asia-based journalist reporting on U.S.-Asia relations and regional political developments. Most recently, he was with the Wall Street Journal's China bureau, where he covered trade, intellectual property rights and China's accession to the World Trade Organization. Prior to that, he worked for Wall Street Journal Asia and the Far Eastern Economic Review from its Bangkok, Hanoi, and Kuala Lumpur bureaus.



Murray has authored two books on Vietnam, Chasing the Tigers and Vietnam Notebook. His forthcoming book, Under Beijing's Shadow: Southeast Asia's China Challenge, will be available in March 2020. He holds a master's degree in news media studies from American University.

BowerGroupAsia (BGA) is a strategic advisory firm that specializes in foreign direct investment throughout the Indo-Pacific. BGA helps clients interpret the world's most complex and dynamic markets, providing on the ground, hands-on support and actionable intelligence to develop and implement strategies to expand business, resolve problems and do great things in Asia. For more information, visit www.bowergroupasia.com.

