Bowlus Launches Terra Firma Limited Edition, Merging Technology and Artisanal Craftsmanship for an Effortless Approach to Adventuring

The unique aluminum teardrop shape of Bowlus travel trailers, paired with the latest technology and unparalleled craftsmanship using yacht-quality components, has made the brand the industry leader in carefree luxury land travel. The Bowlus Terra Firma edition is the evolution of the Bowlus story.

Pricing for the Bowlus Terra Firma begins at $265,000 and orders are currently being accepted for 2022.

"We are persistently working to find new ways to elevate the luxury land travel experience with elements that effortlessly enhance life's precious moments," said Geneva Long, Founder and CEO of Bowlus. "The Terra Firma edition continues the Bowlus tradition of bringing new technologies to the RV industry without adding more technology for technology's sake."

Terra Firma, which from Latin translates roughly to "solid earth" or "dry land," is a reflection of the Bowlus philosophy grounded in sustainability, quality, performance, and uniqueness, with an eye for authenticity of design. The limited model also continues the Bowlus tradition of custom editions with bespoke flair, which have previously included the Lithium+, Artisanal Angler, and The Wave editions.

Exterior

Every Bowlus model begins as a hand-welded spaceframe, shaped from aluminum tubing by Bowlus artisans within 1/64th of an inch. Eighty panels of polished, high-strength aerospace aluminum are then meticulously fastened to the frame by more 5,000 aircraft-grade rivets, each scrutinized to meet aerospace specifications to be within 2/1000" of the specification -- approximately half the thickness of a human hair. Craftworkers then spend more than 100 hours polishing the exterior so the shell can get its iconic, mirror-bright reflection.

Based on the successful Endless Highways Performance Edition platform, the Terra Firma model includes as-standard two huge skylights in the main cabin and an outdoor kitchen ready setup, with electrical and propane outlets, which can additionally provide an emergency micro-charge to your electric vehicle.

The Bowlus shape always delivers superior performance with very safe road handling characteristics and, with a weight of under 3,200 lbs., it can be towed by the widest variety of vehicles of any travel trailer, including electric vehicles (EVs).

Since every Bowlus is personal, clients' chosen names are also emblemized on the fender skirts just before delivery as a finishing touch.

Technology

Bowlus only embraces newness of technology when it speaks explicitly to the brand's user group -- the luxury land traveler -- a segment in which Bowlus has long pioneered.

As the virtual world continues to consume a predominant position in many people's lives, user-centric technology that improves customers' lives has become an integral pillar of the Bowlus experience.

The Terra Firma edition presents a collection of new technological features. First, the inclusion of a smart brake controller for the triple-axis, motion-sensing accelerometer, provides highly responsive, smooth braking to any tow vehicle without any modifications. Also added for the Terra Firma edition is a user-intuitive touch screen panel displaying an instant overview of the proprietary Bowlus Power Management System, allowing settings to adjust intuitively and simply.

Looking ahead toward client's changing needs during travel experiences, the Terra Firma also includes the addition of HEPA air filters, UVC lighting for disinfecting, and a freshwater filtration system to instill confidence and peace-of-mind.

Also, the inclusion of The 60 Second Hitch™ offers the easiest hitching (and most user-friendly) experience of any RV, and the debut of "Find My Bowlus" GPS tracking adds a level of security and peace of mind, allow chosen users to access one's location to anticipate arrivals or view trip status to coordinate off-grid camping with friends and family.

The Terra Firma continues the incredible battery power introduced in the Endless Highways Performance Edition, boasting a lithium-iron-phosphate power system with 8 kWh offering up to two weeks of "off-grid" living without an external power source -- twice the battery power compared to the original Endless Highways model. This impressive system rapidly charges in three to four hours and also includes heated floors for incomparable comfort during all four seasons.

Regarding the Bowlus Power Management System, by being connected via Bluetooth and the internet, the entire power management system can be managed remotely with adjustments easily accessible from a smartphone application. This includes dozens of silent heating settings along remote access to activate the heated floor system in advance of entry. Plus, with all outlets live at all times, conveniences such as the air conditioner and microwave are available for use without an outside power source.

Additionally, one will never find themselves stranded during a zero-emissions road trip with a Bowlus, as an external 110V outlet additionally can give an emergency micro-charge to an electric vehicle. With a full battery, this could extend EV SUVs currently on the market for up to 16 miles.

Interior

All Bowlus interiors are a luxurious palette of colors and textures, and the Terra Firma edition is no exception. The interiors are thoughtfully curated with fabrics that are transformed into designer seating and bedding by a brilliant seamstress team.

The new Terra Firma color story oozes with the relaxed vibe that comes with a lazy late afternoon watching a spectacular sunset. The Bowlus Terra Firma is about using color and details that build on a feeling of ultra-comfort. In the main cabin, seating in Field color is accented with piping in Open Sky. This grounding color story carries through with luxurious flooring and a stateroom featuring beautifully striped duvets and elegant headboards in Open Sky.

New for the Terra Firma is also the inclusion of the ultimate in Pet-Flex. With remote temperature monitoring, feeding bowls that slide out seamlessly from a drawer, and a personalized canine bed, every family member is comfortably included in the experience. For the first time, pet owners can feel confident that their pet is sitting comfortably with the assurance of temperature control why one is away from their Bowlus and their pet is resting.

The Terra Firma flexible environment allows one to concentrate on their personal narrative, be it an adrenaline-fueled adventure or a peaceful desert retreat. In this tradition, Bowlus also offers two distinctive Bespoke Customization Programs for those looking to add their personal touch and style to their interior. With each program, Chief Designer and CEO Geneva Long will work with clients to personalize their Bowlus from more than fifty-six million possible interior design combinations. As standard, all Bowlus models also include a hotel-style en suite bathroom and spacious, Zen-like bedroom, able to convert from two twin beds to an incredible king, accommodating all travel companions.

T echnical Specifications

Length: 25 ft. 9 in.

Width: 80 in.

Exterior Height: 8 ft. 6 in.

Interior Height: 6 ft. 4 in.

Sleeps and Dines: 4

Hitch Weight: 300 lbs.

Base Weight: 3,200 lbs.

Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR): 4,000 lbs.

For additional information about Bowlus and the Terra Firma edition, please contact [email protected]

About Bowlus

Bowlus history stretches back almost 90 years, with fascinating origins as the creation of designer, engineer and aircraft builder Hawley Bowlus. With his background in aviation, Bowlus completed construction on the first aluminum riveted travel trailer in 1934, based on his determination to design and build a lightweight travel trailer that could transport flight crews to remote takeoff locations. The iconic design has been reimagined for the 21st Century by Geneva Long, Founder and CEO of Bowlus, who began conceptualizing the return of the Bowlus brand while at the Wharton School. Geneva's passion Bowlus combines her love for adventure with the challenge of creating meaningful user-centered, sustainable design. For more information, visit: https://bowlus.com/

