Bowlus Launches the All-New 2025 Rivet™ Travel Trailer

OXNARD, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlus , the world leader in performance luxury recreational vehicles, today announces the public reveal of the new Rivet . The Rivet is Bowlus' most rugged travel trailer, a total departure from its current product line. Although keeping the trade-marked shape, the Rivet targets customers seeking serious adventures while still enjoying the brand's positioning as a preeminent luxury RV.

2025 Bowlus Rivet

Bowlus is the original riveted aluminum travel trailer with a long history of adventure firsts. With the Rivet compact floor plan at 25' 3", owners enjoy hard-wearing finishes, a large separate bedroom with a king bed, a luxury ensuite bathroom, and a roomy living room and kitchen while still readily traversing the country's most dramatic campsites. The Rivet is $148,500 after tax credit.*

"Bowlus has a long history of building RVs for a lifetime of adventures, and the Rivet certainly delivers on the Bowlus standard of incredible build quality while also offering features for rugged experiences. We don't spend time with cute concepts as a privately held company. Instead, we do the tough work to make things happen, which means we deliver durable features that speak directly to RV owners," says Geneva Long, Founder & CEO.

Robust-specced power management systems with yacht-quality 8 kWh lithium and up to 660 W of solar power generation allow indefinite time off-grid in all conditions. Like all Bowlus models, the Rivet can run all appliances (including the air-conditioning and heating) off-grid via the best-in-class Bowlus Power Management System and AeroSolar™. A hearty three-inch lift kit for added off-road clearance with all-terrain tires supporting off-road access, giving Bowlus owners complete flexibility in choosing campsites - from off-grid boondocking to luxury campsites.

Bowlus is the most aerodynamic RV, and with the Rivet's flyweight GVWR of 3,500 lbs, it is towable by the most extensive selection of vehicles of any other full-sized RV - including EVs like the Tesla Y for impressive range and MPG ratings.

The Rivet is the first production RV to be self-propelled, self-powered, and remote-controlled, enabling access virtually anywhere. With exceptional power and traction, the AeroMove™ drives up steep slopes, turns 360 degrees, and can maneuver the Rivet into campsites, driveways, and parallel parking spaces. Customers can add the AeroMove™ feature for an additional $10,000.

"AeroMove™ is something campers have only dreamed about until now. We have been quietly working on this feature for over five years to hone the best functionality for our customers - we are so pleased to feature this game-changing technology," notes Geneva Long, Founder & CEO.

The Rivet is available in a dynamic interior decor package called "Onyx." A striking color palette with matte black detailing gives it an exciting, bold architectural edge. The decor package features true performance materials with a selection of materials that make the Rivet unique. The Rivet can also comfortably sleep up to four travelers.

About Bowlus

Bowlus has the most iconic story in the RV industry as the original riveted aluminum travel trailer. The story spans nine decades and captures the nation's imagination for luxury land travel. It would have resided in the hands of a few collectors if not for the vision - over a decade ago - of Geneva Long (Founder & CEO). Today's Bowlus leads with the highest quality in the RV industry and an impressive list of innovations, including the first all-electric RV. Bowlus focuses on building the very best RVs for adventuring pleasure. Bowlus is entirely privately owned and has grown without outside funding. For more information, visit: https://bowlus.com/

*The availability and amount of the tax credit associated with the purchase of your Bowlus is subject to certain criteria and eligibility requirements. You should consult your own tax and accounting advisors regarding whether a tax credit is available in your circumstance. Bowlus does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. See Customer Tax Credit Information for more details.

