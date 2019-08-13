Bowtie Engineering Releases New Software That Lets Users Manage Their Electrical Systems From Mobile Devices

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowtie Engineering™, an electrical safety engineering consulting firm, announced today the release of BowVue™ 2.0, a patent-pending dashboard app that offers users clear visibility and control over their electrical systems from mobile devices or desktops.

BowVue 2.0 connects users with mobile devises.

BowVue 2.0 is the second version of Bowtie's risk management application. The updated software serves as a portal into electrical systems' operations, giving companies complete visibility into the risks associated with their systems. With the software upgrade, users can track conditions of maintenance and "who" is qualified at specific asset levels.

Both a desktop and a mobile app, BowVue lets users store maintenance records and evaluate the condition of maintenance, utilizing a five-star system, while linking the "qualified" worker with the risk. With just three mouse clicks, BowVue can assure users that operations are in compliance with the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) 70E and 70B standards and OSHA regulations.

"BowVue is the only app available today that offers managers, who are accountable for risk and safety, the ability to have one view, at one time, in one place," said John Welch, CEO of Bowtie Engineering. "Those responsible for the safety of their electrical systems can now view those systems nationwide and in Canada, with assurance the right process, the right person and the right tools are in place."

According to Welch, BowVue helps operations with job-planning by associating necessary risk assessment details at the asset level. The new version also offers companies assurance their electrical systems are being worked on in compliance and ensures all the pieces are in place for an adequate risk assessment. BowVue offers users a detailed view of their system inventory and necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for task assignments. The dashboard-based app also connects with Bowtie's Incident Energy Studies, Electrical Maintenance, and Energy Services for seamless imports of thousands of data points.

Bowtie Engineering is a solutions-based systems engineering/integrated consulting firm that specializes in electrical safety. The company, staffed by engineers and technicians trained in OSHA regulations and NFPA standards, is headquartered in metro Atlanta. For more information, contact info@bowtie8.com.

