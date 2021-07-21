Box Pure Air, LLC Secures Initial and Repeat School Purchase Orders as Indoor Air Quality Demands Attention Becoming Focal Point in Health, Returning to School, Work and Daily Life

PHOENIX, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) today announced its majority owned subsidiary, Box Pure Air, LLC, has secured additional purchase orders as global demand for improved indoor air quality at work, at school, at home and at the places we gather continues to increase.

There continues to be a growing need for better ventilation indoors, and the need for effective plug and play solutions like the portable, certified HEPA air purification units provided by Box Pure Air. Box Pure Air has made sales in multiple verticals including salons, restaurants and schools. Portable air purifiers are being utilized to remove particles and pathogens on a room-by-room basis. The company's initial focus was responding to school RFP's and RFQ's, with an aggregated total of over $50M dollars, as billions of dollars have been set aside by the federal government to improve ventilation and indoor air quality. Some of the funding has started to be released providing school superintendents, administrators and facility managers needed financial resources that can assist in preparation for the upcoming school year. Box Pure Air is experiencing increased business development activity and early stage purchase orders from schools as detailed in this press release.

Everyone deserves to breathe clean air. Schools are preparing to return to a more normal schedule, and we are committed to providing plug and play, industrial and commercial grade air purification units that assist in creating a safer environment by increasing air exchanges and filtering out harmful particulates. Clean air and safe air zones have always been essential, but recent events and studies have reinforced the importance of clean air as we spend a majority of our time inside. With variants on the rise, it has been a rush to ensure everyone is doing what they can to return safely. In a recent Podcast published July 15, 2021, Joseph Allen, an associate professor of exposure assessment science at Harvard University stated the following: "This is an airborne virus, it is spread through the air. Almost every single case of transmission that has happened, has been time indoors in low under ventilated locations." Through the American Rescue Plan schools have been awarded nearly $200 Billion to ensure schools can properly assess and ensure requirements are being met. Box Pure Air delivers plug and play units that will provide immediate relief to school as a whole or simply for problem areas or "hot" spots.

"The average person spends 90% of their time indoors. Ventilation has largely been ignored until recently. In fact, it has been shut down in an effort to improve efficiencies of homes and buildings which has resulted in the opposite effect and created "sick" buildings. We are committed to finding solutions that help improve and sustain the places we spend all of our time. Our mission to improve our environments and the quality of life for those people we serve drives our team daily. We will continue to execute our mission throughout 2021 and beyond," Wil Ralston CEO.

Mr. Ralston goes on to say, "This is just the beginning of what we are working to accomplish. Our team has made significant progress over the last couple quarters much of which has yet to reflect itself into the share price. However, these fundamental improvements are the foundation of building a long-term viable business and have recently resulted in raising the most accretive capital to date in just a simple long term note with interest. We still have a lot of work to do and the recent purchase orders albeit just initial orders are evidence we are on the right track."

Schools are just the beginning of the planned roll out. Air Quality is fundamental to overall health. As more research is published the data shows, poor air quality can lead to inflammation in the lungs and contribute to overall health concerns especially in those with underlying conditions. While good air quality leads to more productivity, better performance and overall general health.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceed, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

