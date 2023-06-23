Boxabl Announces Board of Directors and Dedicated Governance

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxabl is pleased to announce its first full board of directors to serve an initial one-year term. Boxabl has also appointed a dedicated governance specialist.

"I'm pleased to announce the conclusion of our first Boxabl Board Immersion Day. Our freshly minted board flew in to attend an intense all-day download session. With all Boxabl departments formally presenting, it was a lot to take in but necessary for the board to engage fully with Boxabl. It's not only important to know who you need but when you need them. For the Boxabl 2023-2024 season, we are fortunate to have the exact board mix to join Galiano and I to steer the company's next growth phase." Said CEO / co-founder Paolo Tiramani.

"With deep expertise in mass production, accounting, legal affairs, cyber security, and industry knowledge, this is precisely what Boxabl needs to assist in the next stage of its explosive growth. As we work to bring affordable housing to the world, we recognize that Boxabl needs to continue adding talent and expertise." continued CEO / co-founder Paolo Tiramani.

The Boxabl team is excited to welcome Chris, Dave, Greg, Veronica, and Zvi to the Boxabl Board of Directors and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, to Boxabl Corporate Governance. I'm honored to have such a knowledge board.

  • Greg Ugalde, former chairman of The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), has participated on countless committees, is deeply connected to Washington D.C., and is a perfect addition as we ultimately strive for a single national Boxabl building standard.
  • Zvi Yemini, is a serial tech entrepreneur, tech innovator, and a master of volume production and speed to market skills. Zvi is a seasoned big-picture deal maker to help us craft Boxabl worthy deals.
  • Veronica Nkwodimmah Stanaway, former Ernst &Young Attorney with deep expertise in finance and tax accounting, domestically and abroad, will help navigate our growth as a public company with significant investor responsibilities.
  • Chris Valasek, famously took electronic remote control of an automobile on the highway to demonstrate its electronic vulnerabilities. His skills will guide our tech team to build a robust hack-proof data, software, and home automation infrastructure.
  • Dave Cooper, creates and hosts conferences and meetings around the country and the world in the factory-built space. Dave knows everyone and is an incredible resource to facilitate cross-collaborations in our industry.

"The Board team have significantly deeper resumes, but the aforementioned provides some insight into our root cause reasoning; I'm honored to have them on board," said CEO / co-founder Paolo Tiramani.

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing.

Media contact: [email protected]com

SOURCE Boxabl

