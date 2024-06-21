BOXABL Introduces Partner Directory and Commences Initial Launch with over 80 BOXABL Dealers

Opportunity for Partners and BOXABL dealers to Join the BOXABL Directory and Connect with Customers

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL, a leading innovator in affordable and rapidly deployable housing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new dealer program for the highly anticipated BOXABL Casitas. This initiative provides businesses across the country with an opportunity to become approved dealers or partners and be featured in the BOXABL directory, facilitating connections with prospective customers looking for cost-effective, high-quality modular homes.

What is a BOXABL Dealer? BOXABL customers can now visit the BOXABL website to easily find and connect with a local dealer for ordering and installing a Casita. Dealers are already available and actively installing units. Visit boxabl.com/directory to find a dealer near you.

Key Highlights of the Program:

Become an Approved Partner : Businesses can now apply to be listed in the BOXABL directory, offering them visibility on the official BOXABL website. This is an excellent opportunity for companies looking to partner with BOXABL, an opportunity to connect with customers.

: Businesses can now apply to be listed in the BOXABL directory, offering them visibility on the official BOXABL website. This is an excellent opportunity for companies looking to partner with BOXABL, an opportunity to connect with customers. Focus on Select States : Shipments of BOXABL Casitas are available or will be available soon in Arizona , California , Texas , New Mexico , Nevada , Kansas , West Virginia , Vermont , Utah , and Oklahoma . Dealers in these states will be the first to be added to the directory, ensuring they can start serving customers as soon as the units are available.

: Shipments of BOXABL Casitas are available or will be available soon in , , , , , , , , , and . Dealers in these states will be the first to be added to the directory, ensuring they can start serving customers as soon as the units are available. Expansion Plans : Even if your state is not listed, BOXABL encourages businesses to sign up. The company will notify applicants as soon as their state is approved for Casita shipments, ensuring no one misses out on this exciting opportunity.

: Even if your state is not listed, BOXABL encourages businesses to sign up. The company will notify applicants as soon as their state is approved for Casita shipments, ensuring no one misses out on this exciting opportunity. Seamless Integration : Once your application is submitted and approved, your company will be integrated into the BOXABL directory on their website in the coming weeks. This streamlined process ensures a quick and efficient transition for new dealers.

: Once your application is submitted and approved, your company will be integrated into the BOXABL directory on their website in the coming weeks. This streamlined process ensures a quick and efficient transition for new dealers. Revenue Opportunity: Connect with BOXABL customers to generate profit by selling and installing Casitas.

Dealers are Invited to Sign Up

Interested businesses can learn more about the program and submit their application by visiting BOXABL.com/directory. BOXABL's team will carefully review all submissions, and accepted dealers will be notified and added to the directory shortly thereafter.

For more information, visit BOXABL.com/directory.

"We are thrilled to launch our new dealer program and provide businesses with the opportunity to become part of the BOXABL family," said Galiano Tiramani, Founder at BOXABL. "This program not only allows us to expand our reach but also provides dealers with valuable resources to help them succeed in the growing modular housing market."

About BOXABL:

BOXABL is a pioneer in the modular housing industry, known for its innovative and affordable solutions that make home ownership accessible to more people. Their flagship product, the BOXABL Casita, is a high-quality home that can be set up in just a few hours, providing a revolutionary option for those seeking an efficient and stylish housing solution.

