BOXABL Investors Have Now Indicated They Want to Invest Over $10MM in the Current Stock Offering! BOXABL Previously Sold Out the Reg A Crowdfund

LAS VEGAS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL, the innovative housing startup known for its foldable Casita homes and building technology, has announced this week that investors have indicated they want to invest over $10MM in the current stock offering. BOXABL previously SOLD OUT the Reg A offering. This current offering is available to the public with shares priced at $0.80 each. Please read the offering circular before making an investment. You can buy shares in BOXABL by visiting https://www.boxabl.com/invest#circular?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=rega.

"We are grateful that so many believe in the vision. We are grinding away every day to fix housing," said Galiano Tiramani, Founder of BOXABL. "This offering gives us the fuel to keep ramping up sales, get approvals in more states, and continue to dial in the manufacturing process."

Further, BOXABL recently unveiled its new dealer directory, featuring over 80 dealers from across the United States that have signed up. This expansion is a crucial step in making Casitas more accessible to consumers nationwide. Sign up to be featured on the upcoming BOXABL partner directory https://www.boxabl.com/directory-sign-up?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=rega.

Currently, BOXABL has received state approval to sell its Casita homes in Arizona, California, and New Mexico, and may also sell in Utah, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Kansas, West Virginia, Vermont, and Oregon subject to local rules. The company is working to expand into more states soon. Order your BOXABL Casita today https://www.boxabl.com/order?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=rega.

About BOXABL

BOXABL is a housing technology company that is revolutionizing the way homes are built and delivered. The company's flagship product, the Casita, is a foldable, modular home that can be set up in one day. BOXABL's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with an innovative, technology-based solution to mass produce homes using advanced manufacturing.

PLEASE READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1816937/000149315224025076/form253g2.htm.

SOURCE Boxabl