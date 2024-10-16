BOXABL Unveils Flagship Casita Model at UNLV, Showcasing an Affordable, Sustainable Housing Solution

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL, a leading innovator in factory-built housing, is excited to announce the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony for its flagship model, the Casita, on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus. The event will take place on Thursday, October 17 at 9:30 a.m., along the Alumni Walk, near the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. The model will showcase the potential of affordable, sustainable housing solutions for a variety of applications, including student housing. Attendees will include BOXABL executives, UNLV officials, students, and faculty.

BOXABL Casita

The Casita will then be open for public viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, allowing students, faculty, and the broader community the opportunity to tour the space, take a brief survey, and experience its design and functionality firsthand. The installation aims to gather valuable feedback from UNLV students and faculty to better understand the unit's potential for various housing needs.

"We are thrilled to demonstrate the capabilities of our Casita model here at UNLV," said Paolo Tiramani, CEO of BOXABL. "Our homes are designed to be rapidly deployed, energy-efficient, and affordable, making them ideal for addressing diverse housing needs, from student accommodation to urban housing solutions."

The BOXABL Casita is a 361-square-foot unit that can be set up in just one day, fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, and living area. Its energy-efficient construction aligns with modern sustainability standards, providing a forward-thinking housing solution for communities and institutions alike. The Casita at UNLV's campus is completely powered by an off-grid solar system. This system was designed and installed in partnership with BOXABL, Enphase, Soligent, and 1Solar, further supporting BOXABL's sustainability initiatives. The ramp was done in partnership with AV Vegas allowing accessibility to the unit on campus.

BOXABL representatives will be onsite during the ribbon cutting, providing insights into the construction process, the benefits of factory-built housing, and the potential for these units to be utilized in a variety of settings. Students and faculty have expressed enthusiasm about the possibilities that BOXABL's technology could bring to campus and the broader housing market.

This installation at UNLV highlights BOXABL's commitment to revolutionizing the housing industry with innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of society.

For more information about BOXABL, please visit boxabl.com.

About BOXABL:

BOXABL is a pioneering company in the housing industry, focused on delivering fast, efficient, and affordable homes using advanced folding and manufacturing technology. Headquartered in Las Vegas, BOXABL aims to provide versatile housing solutions that can be deployed in various environments, from urban centers to rural communities.

SOURCE Boxabl