'Boxcar Children - Surprise Island' Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen

Tickets for "Boxcar Children - Surprise Island" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"What I like best about the 'Boxcar Children' books and Surprise Island in particular, is how the kids seem to effortlessly appreciate life as it happens," Director Dan Chuba said. "The vegetables they eat taste better because they tended the garden themselves. They make daily chores more fun by doing them together. They wonder at and explore the nature that surrounds them on the little island, experiencing and sharing their world in a series of small, beautiful moments."

"Boxcar Children - Surprise Island" is based on the second book from the series by Gertrude Chandler and tells the story of the Alden children. The Alden children spend an entire summer living on their Grandfather's small, nearly uninhabited island. There they meet Joe, who is friendly and helpful, and inexplicably living on their island. Does their new friend have a secret?

"The adventures of 'The Boxcar Children' have been enjoyed and read by many generations," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "This special event will bring families and fans together as they experience this beloved story coming to life on the big screen."

"The Boxcar Children hold a special place in millions of hearts. We're thrilled that families across the country will have a chance to enjoy them in this warmhearted film as they jump from book pages to the big screen," Shout! Factory's Sr. VP of Kids & Family Entertainment Melissa Boag said.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and beloved anime titles like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 912 locations and 1,427 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform media company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory's entertainment offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast entertainment distribution network which delivers culturally relevant programming, movie and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America and across multiple platforms. Shout! Factory owns and operates Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, Shout! Factory Kids, Shout! Factory Films, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Timeless Media Group and Shout! Factory TV. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com

