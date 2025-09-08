BOXING LEGEND MIKE TYSON IS BACK ON STAGE WITH RETURN OF THE MIKE TOUR EXCLUSIVELY AT HARD ROCK LIVE® VENUES

Tickets for Limited-Run of Live Performances on Sale September 12, Including Taped Special on December 14 in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock® announced today that Mike Tyson, former heavyweight boxing champion and enduring cultural icon, will bring his new live show Return of the Mike exclusively to four Hard Rock Live venues across the country beginning this November.

Return of the Mike will mark the Boxing Hall of Famer's highly anticipated return to the stage with an honest, hilarious performance showcasing the legend like you've never seen him before. While Tyson's previous smash hit Undisputed Truth focused on his formative years and rise to boxing glory, Return of the Mike ventures even deeper into his extraordinary life. From battles with addiction and mental health to candid reflections on his celebrated career, Return of the Mike will revisit his wild younger self and share wisdom through the unexpected comedy of life. The penultimate December live performance at Hard Rock's flagship property in Hollywood, FL will be taped for an upcoming special that will reach millions on a major global streaming platform in 2026.

"After Undisputed Truth, people kept asking when I'd return, and now it's time -- no holding back, no filter," said Tyson. "Hard Rock knows how to have a good time and bring people together for unforgettable nights, just like what we're going to create with this tour. We're going to have some fun, tell some truths, and remind everyone that I'm still swinging hard."

Fans can catch the limited, exclusive run of Return of the Mike at Hard Rock Live venues:

Rockford, IL – Sunday, November 9, 2025 , Hard Rock Casino Rockford

– , Cincinnati, OH – Sunday, November 23, 2025 , Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

– , Hollywood , FL – Sunday, December 14, 2025 , Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

– , Atlantic City, NJ – Friday, January 23, 2026 , Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

For more information and to sign up for pre-sale access and purchase tickets, visit HardRock.com/Tyson. Artist, venue and Unity™ by Hard Rock member presale tickets will be available Tuesday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Social media presale tickets will be available Wednesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. local time. All presales will end Thursday, September 11 at 10 p.m. local time and general sale tickets will be available starting Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

"As the proud host of Return of the Mike, this show will add to Hard Rock's legacy as a curator of one-of-a-kind experiences," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "We're excited to give Mike Tyson fans exclusive access to one of the greatest athletes in history, in his most honest and entertaining form."

Tyson is also a star in Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook's fall campaign, The Hard Rock Bet Party, where he joins other legendary athletes in inviting sports fans to roll with the top-rated app.

The man once known as 'kid dynamite' and the 'baddest man on the planet' has proven his star power beyond the ring through blockbuster films including The Hangover and The Hangover 2, the acclaimed documentary Champs, and most recently in the dramatic thriller Asphalt City. His 2024 fight with Jake Paul drew 73,000 attendees and reached 65+ million streamers globally. Tyson also hosts the popular podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, which has been listened to over 40 million times. Inspired by Tyson's autobiography written by Larry Sloman and produced by Spike Lee, Undisputed Truth captivated audiences in 2012 and 2013 with Tyson's personal story starting from his youth, complete with photo and video montages. Undisputed Truth toured nationally after its successful run in Las Vegas and on Broadway.

Return of the Mike is written and directed by Kiki Tyson and produced by Exodus Entertainment.

About Mike Tyson

"Iron" Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. As the youngest boxer to hold the record for the WBC, WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles at once; he was coined with the titles of 'kid dynamite' and the 'baddest man on the planet'. In 2011, Tyson was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame and inaugurated into the Las Vegas Hall of Fame in 2013. During that time his first autobiography, Undisputed Truth, written by Larry Sloman became a visceral New York Times best seller; which was turned into a one-man hit show, brought to life by renowned filmmaker Spike Lee. Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth turned into a complete knock-out as an international tour, Broadway show and an encore performance in Las Vegas.

Tyson's mass appeal started with his incomparable athleticism, unrivaled showmanship and then mixed with an even stronger personality that turned him into a bonafide star. In 2009, he starred in blockbuster hit movies, The Hangover and The Hangover 2, and several documentaries. In 2015, Mike worked with director Bert Marcus on a star-studded documentary, Champs, which examined the lives of the boxing greats. Additional film credits include: docu-series on FOX Sports 1, Being Mike Tyson; his 2022 debut into Bollywood for sports action film, Liger; Vendetta, alongside Bruce Willis; a 2024 dramatic thriller, Asphalt City, starring Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan, opened to rave reviews.

In 2020, Tyson set aside the scripts and laced up his gloves for an eight-round exhibition fight at The Staples Center in Los Angeles against Roy Jones, Jr. The match was the 9th highest viewed on pay-per-view history and with streams via Triller PPV. In 2024, Tyson proved his star-power again when 73k people attended Netflix's first live sports event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The live-event, partnered with Most Valuable Promotions, garnered global attention with 65+ mm streams and 60+ mm sports-enthusiasts witnessed the last dance of Tyson in the ring with Jake Paul.

Years of his cumulative experience as a studied intellectual and philosopher through his downfalls and rise to fame has cultivated his business acumen and success outside of the ring. A podcast was a natural fit for his complex intelligence. Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson started in 2018 and guests ranged from some of the world's greatest sports legends, actors, and industry leaders. The podcast has been listened to over 40 million times, comes with an impressive digital footprint that has reached over 400 million people and accumulated over 1.4 billion impressions on social media.

Tyson continues to build his business portfolio by adding lifestyle eponymous brands; Tyson 2.0, which is a premier high-quality cannabis company, Tyson Pro, a boxing gear brand so you can fight like Mike. Also his Mike Tyson Collection is in retail stores throughout North America and Canada. This summer he will have a collaboration with the European brand Celio. Tyson currently splits his time with his wife, children and pigeons in Las Vegas and Florida. Follow @miketyson on all social platforms.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

