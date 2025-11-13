Hard Rock Casino Tejon Officially Opens in California's Central Valley

Transformational $600 Million Destination Brings Entertainment, Jobs, and Internationally Recognized Hospitality to Kern County

METTLER, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Casino Tejon , developed in partnership with the Tejon Indian Tribe, officially opens to the public following a celebratory Guitar Smash ceremony marking a historic milestone as the first full-scale gaming and entertainment property in Kern County. Located 80 miles north of Los Angeles, the $600 million project is a multi-phase investment designed to transform the region through hospitality, entertainment, and economic development.

Photo by Makenzie Beeney Photography on behalf of Hard Rock International

The destination has created more than 1,000 permanent jobs and over 5,000 construction-related roles, representing the largest private hospitality investment in Kern County's history. Hard Rock Casino Tejon is expected to continue delivering lasting benefits for the local economy, tourism sector, and community development across the Southern San Joaquin Valley.

The opening was celebrated with Hard Rock's iconic Guitar Smash Ceremony, symbolizing a bold new beginning. The event featured a color guard presentation, a tribal blessing, and a $100,000 charitable donation before doors officially opened to the public at noon.

"Today is a historic day for the Tejon Indian Tribe and for Kern County," said Chairman Octavio Escobedo III of the Tejon Indian Tribe. "This destination represents our Tribe's vision, resilience, and longstanding commitment to creating opportunity for future generations. We are proud to see this project come to life and to celebrate this moment alongside our partners and our community."

Grand Opening Celebration

As part of the celebration, multi-platinum country artist Brett Young headlined an exclusive live performance. Fresh off the release of his fifth studio album, 2.0, and ahead of his upcoming Stagecoach 2026 appearance, Young brought his signature California-country sound to Kern County for the inaugural performance at Hard Rock Casino Tejon.

Guests enjoyed live entertainment, including the first slot pull and table bet photo opportunities, first access to gaming, culinary experiences, and the opportunity to be part of this historic moment for the region.

Elevated Gaming Experience

Hard Rock Casino Tejon features 150,000 square feet of gaming space, featuring:

Over 2,000 state-of-the-art slot machines

More than 50 table games including Blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold'em, Three Card Poker, and Baccarat

VIP high-limit rooms for elevated gaming

Full access to Unity by Hard Rock™, a global loyalty rewards program

Signature Dining Destinations

Hard Rock Casino Tejon offers a mix of established Hard Rock favorites and all-new culinary concepts making their debut at the property.

The legendary Hard Rock Cafe anchors the lineup as a hallmark of the brand, delivering its globally recognized menu of classic American fare and music memorabilia. The Marketplace Food Hall brings together a variety of fast-casual outlets including Constant Grind, Street Tacos, The Roost, and Brick'd Italian Kitchen, catering to a wide range of tastes and dining preferences.

Making their first appearance at Tejon, Deep Cut Steaks | Seafood delivers an elevated dining experience featuring premium USDA Prime steaks, fresh seafood, and live entertainment in a modern setting. YouYu introduces a contemporary take on Asian cuisine, offering noodle and rice dishes inspired by Mandarin, Cantonese, Szechwan, and Vietnamese traditions.

These additions reflect Hard Rock's continued commitment to evolving its food and beverage offerings while honoring the brand's signature hospitality.

Looking Ahead Phase II Expansion

Phase II of the project will introduce a 400-room hotel and the 2,800-seat Hard Rock Live venue, designed to host concerts, performances, and sporting events. These additions will further position Hard Rock Casino Tejon as a destination for both entertainment and leisure.

"Hard Rock Casino Tejon is only the beginning," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "Phase II will bring the full Hard Rock experience to life with a world-class hotel and Hard Rock Live entertainment venue that will make Kern County a premier destination for travelers, artists, and fans from across California and beyond."

Images of Hard Rock Casino Tejon as well as images and B-Roll of the November 13th Guitar Smash ceremony can be found HERE .

About Hard Rock Casino Tejon

The entertainment venue is located less than 15 miles south of Bakersfield, on Tejon Indian tribal land in Mettler, situated at the southernmost tip of California's Southern San Joaquin Valley and nestled near the base of the historic Grapevine Mountain Pass that connects Southern California to the Central Valley. This region of the San Joaquin Valley is home to one of the most productive agricultural counties in the country and is the center point of the state with access to the Central Coast and both Northern and Southern California within a couple hours' drive.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

