Boxto and Nicklaus Companies Form New Multi-Year Licensing Relationship

Premium Shoe Manufacturer and Globally Renowned Golf Brand Will Introduce Two Nicklaus-Branded Models at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxto – manufacturer of premium handcrafted leather golf shoes and belts – has become the newest official licensee of Nicklaus Companies and will unveil new Nicklaus-branded shoes at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show.

The new Nicklaus-branded shoes will be offered in two of Boxto's most-popular styles – the Legacy Pro, featuring cutting-edge performance and comfort, and Heritage Malaga, which embraces a trendy, traditional inspiration.

The Legacy Pro ($249 USD) is a white, plain toe shoe with navy outsole. It will feature a heel counter with a gold pin depicting the iconic Golden Bear logo and the Jack Nicklaus Signature trademark on the outsole. The Heritage Malaga ($449 USD) is a white, wingtip shoe showcasing the Golden Bear logo in the center of the outsole. The Legacy Pro and Heritage Malaga are both full-grain leather, water-repellant and equipped with FTS 3.0 cleats by SoftSpikes.

"Nicklaus Companies is excited to be collaborating with a brand that celebrates the traditions of the game while at the same time bringing innovation, performance, and modern styling to the consumer. The premium, hand crafted, artisanal nature of their footwear is unique and aligns with our brand values," said Phil Cotton, CEO of Nicklaus Companies. "We were impressed by not only Boxto's exquisite tour-validated shoes for both men and women, but the vision Raul and his team have for their brand. We look forward to a fruitful branding relationship for years to come."

"It's a momentous honor for Boxto to be named a licensee for the Nicklaus brand," said Raul Flores, CEO and founder of Boxto. "Like the Nicklaus Companies, we revere tradition, quality and innovation. We are excited to be entrusted with playing a role in working with Nicklaus Companies to carry this legacy forward."

Nicklaus Companies and its founder, Jack Nicklaus—considered the greatest golfer in history—both have a proud legacy of commitment to charity. Boxto shares these same values. In this spirit of giving back, for every pair of Nicklaus-branded shoes sold, Boxto will make a charitable contribution to a to-be-determined organization.

It is anticipated that initial orders for the Nicklaus-branded Legacy Pro and Heritage Malaga will begin shipping in April 2024.

Since being introduced to the U.S. market in 2023, Boxto has quickly become known for creating stylish yet innovative shoes that offer the perfect balance between classic elegance and modern performance. These attributes are complemented by a streamlined supply chain as all Boxto shoes are manufactured in Leon, Mexico. Located approximately 200 miles northwest of Mexico City, Leon is best-known for its nearly 500-year-old leatherworking heritage. Its proximity to the U.S. and Canada allows for lower order minimums and shorter delivery lead times than those offered by industry competitors. Abundant customization options complete the bespoke Boxto experience.

The brand's commitment to craft and customization is epitomized by ambassador relationships with major champion and 2024 Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk, PGA Tour winner Kurt Kitayama and LPGA star Charley Hull.

For more information, visit boxtogolf.com or follow @boxtogolf on Instagram.

About Nicklaus Companies

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus.

The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands.

Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created over 435 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states.

In 2007, Jack Nicklaus partnered with Howard Milstein to further the growth of the company and expand the branded businesses. In addition to institutionalizing the Nicklaus brands for the future, Milstein has instilled a personal philosophy of "A Brand That Gives Back," with products and partners committing to donations to help the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation and other charities. We leverage our winning heritage to achieve excellence, foster growth and champion social good. We activate modern strategies and techniques to enhance our customer's lives and match the high standards set in the career and life of Jack Nicklaus.

About Boxto

Boxto specializes in handmade premium golf shoes and belts. Inspired by the centuries-old leatherworking heritage of Leon, Mexico – the unofficial footwear capital of North America and hometown of company founder, Raul Flores – Boxto's Heritage, Legacy, Exo and Inspiration product lines are available online and at fine golf shops worldwide. Combining timeless design, artisanal craftsmanship and advanced technology, Boxto creates golf shoes that embody "the soul of the game."

