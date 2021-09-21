Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Announces Acquisition of Prime Trailer Leasing

Boxwheel Trailer Leasing acquires Prime Trailer Leasing Tweet this

This is the second acquisition completed by Boxwheel in 2021, following the acquisition of All-Ways Leasing's assets in Denver, CO. Boxwheel and its financial sponsor plan to continue pursuing strategic acquisitions as well as organic growth in key markets.

Boxwheel's growth strategy is fueled by an equity commitment from Houston-based private equity firm Crosstimbers Capital Group and by Boxwheel's lender—Hancock Whitney Bank.

About Boxwheel Trailer Leasing

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Boxwheel provides a fleet of dry vans, flat beds, and refrigerated units to lease to customers seeking long haul, cartage, and storage solutions.

Boxwheel is proud to serve the Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Reno markets. The company strives to make leasing a trailer affordable, safe, and easy. Boxwheel employees consider it a privilege to be actively involved in the communities they serve.

Contact Information

Organization: Boxwheel Trailer Leasing

Address: 9001 East 96th Avenue Henderson, CO 80640

Phone: (720) 990-1219

Email: [email protected]

About Crosstimbers Capital Group

Based in Houston, TX, Crosstimbers Capital Group provides formation capital to scalable platform companies that acquire, develop, and operate hard assets. For more information visit www.crosstimbers.com.



