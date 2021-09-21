Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Announces Acquisition of Prime Trailer Leasing

Sep 21, 2021, 15:27 ET
DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwheel Trailer Leasing (www.boxwheel.com), a leading provider of semi-trailer rentals, leases, and sales with physical rental locations in Denver, CO, and Phoenix, AZ, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Prime Trailer. This strategic acquisition allows Boxwheel the ability to expand its footprint and serve the Salt Lake City, UT, and Reno, NV, semi-trailer rental and leasing markets.
Boxwheel Co-Founder Mike Sindelar commented, "Prime Trailer has been around for over 30 years and has a stellar reputation in the industry. We are proud to serve the Salt Lake City and Reno markets and plan to continue providing the high-quality service Prime Trailer's customers are accustomed to."
This is the second acquisition completed by Boxwheel in 2021, following the acquisition of All-Ways Leasing's assets in Denver, CO. Boxwheel and its financial sponsor plan to continue pursuing strategic acquisitions as well as organic growth in key markets.
Boxwheel's growth strategy is fueled by an equity commitment from Houston-based private equity firm Crosstimbers Capital Group and by Boxwheel's lender—Hancock Whitney Bank.
About Boxwheel Trailer Leasing
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Boxwheel provides a fleet of dry vans, flat beds, and refrigerated units to lease to customers seeking long haul, cartage, and storage solutions.
Boxwheel is proud to serve the Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Reno markets. The company strives to make leasing a trailer affordable, safe, and easy. Boxwheel employees consider it a privilege to be actively involved in the communities they serve.
About Crosstimbers Capital Group
Based in Houston, TX, Crosstimbers Capital Group provides formation capital to scalable platform companies that acquire, develop, and operate hard assets. For more information visit www.crosstimbers.com.
