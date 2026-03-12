Boxwood Partners Caps a High-Impact 2025 and Expands Advisory Platform Heading into 2026

Leading Middle-Market M&A Advisory Firm Builds on Strong Year of Client Outcomes and Expanding Sector Expertise

JUPITER, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners today announced a strong close to 2025, marked by continued momentum advising middle-market founders, owner-operators, and financial sponsors across its core sectors, while positioning the firm for continued growth in 2026.

Last year, Boxwood Partners brought on eight new team members, and have promoted six team members so far in 2026. In 2025, Boxwood Partners advised on a range of notable client transactions, most notably Jimmy Hickman Excavating; Camprendy, Inc.; Pinkerton’s Electrical Service, LLC & Major Mechanical Operations, LLC; Foris Solutions, LLC; HomeWell Franchising, Inc.; BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc.; Prime IV Hydration and Wellness, Inc.; Tint World, LLC; Pizza Factory; International Franchise Professional Group; and Arena Sports.

The firm brought on eight new team members in 2025, including Mike DeGrazia as Vice President, Sponsor Coverage; Associates JB Thompson and Will More; and Analysts Jaylan Hewitt, John Pape, Brandon Peskin, Jason Neff, and Tommy Stull. At the start of 2026, Boxwood Partners promoted Robbie Nickle from Director to Managing Director as well as Drew Asadorian, Will Drawdy, Gio Lagnerini, Nick Logue, and Donovan Murphy from Analysts to Associates. These moves signify the firm's attractiveness for top talent, while also being able to develop its existing employees.

Throughout 2025, Boxwood Partners advised founders, multi-unit operators, and financial sponsors on strategic transactions spanning consumer services, franchising, healthcare services, business services, and infrastructure-related markets. The firm's activity reflected sustained buyer demand for high-quality, well-prepared assets in the $10 million to $500 million enterprise value range.

"2025 was a year of strong execution and meaningful outcomes for our clients, and we're grateful for the trust founders, management teams, and financial sponsors place in Boxwood Partners," said Patrick Galleher, CEO and Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners. "In a market that continues to reward preparation and operational clarity, we focused on delivering senior-led advice and connecting clients with the right strategic or financial partner. As we enter 2026, we're building on that momentum with expanded sector coverage and continued investment in our platform."

The firm's performance and culture earned national recognition in 2025. Boxwood Partners was named to the inaugural Top 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market list by Grady Campbell, recognizing excellence in transaction execution and sector specialization. In addition, Boxwood's Internship Program ranked #10 among Vault's Top Investment Banking Internships for 2026, earning top-tier marks for culture, real-world experience, and career development.

Looking ahead, Boxwood Partners enters 2026 focused on continued execution excellence and geographic expansion. The firm is establishing a new Charleston office to complement its presence in Jupiter, Florida and Richmond, Virginia, further strengthening its ability to serve founders and financial sponsors across the Southeast and beyond.

As middle-market M&A continues to favor quality assets and disciplined processes, Boxwood remains positioned as a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs and sponsor-backed platforms pursuing strategic growth or liquidity events.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

