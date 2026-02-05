Boxwood Partners Advises Foris Solutions a Neighborly Franchisee, On its Acquisition by PDS Tri-State, a Portfolio Company of Monogram Capital Partners

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Successfully Completes its 9th Transaction in the Garage Services Industry and 12th Residential Services Franchisee Transaction

JUPITER, Fla. and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Foris Solutions, LLC (the "Company"), a leading multi-state franchisee of Precision Garage Door Service ("PDS"), to Precision Door Tri-State, a portfolio company of Monogram Capital Partners.

Boxwood Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Foris Solutions, a leading Precision Garage Door Service franchisee, on its acquisition by Precision Door Tri-State, a portfolio company of Monogram Capital Partners.

Headquartered in Detroit, Foris Solutions is a market-leading provider of residential garage door repair, replacement, and installation services across the Midwest, Austin, and the Delaware–Maryland–Virginia region. The Company has built a strong reputation for technician expertise, operational discipline, and customer-first service within the Precision system.

Boxwood Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Foris Solutions. The transaction was led by Brian Alas (Managing Director), Madison Day (Director), Justin Jasper (Associate), and Jake Kapp (Analyst). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Joining the Tri-State platform marks an exciting next chapter for our team," said Steve Freitas, Owner of Foris Solutions. "The partnership provides additional resources and infrastructure while allowing us to preserve the values, technician focus, and customer experience that have defined Foris."

Precision Door Tri-State—acquired by Monogram Capital Partners in 2024—continues to expand through the acquisition of high-performing Precision franchisees. This transaction represents the largest add-on acquisition to date within the Precision Garage Door Service system, establishing one of the largest franchisee operators in the brand and further strengthening the platform's leadership position across nine states.

"Foris brings a strong operating culture and deep field-level expertise that complements our platform well," said Brandon Falone, CEO of Precision Door Tri-State. "This combination expands our geographic reach, improves response times, and allows us to serve homeowners more consistently across our markets."

The combined organization will operate across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, and Texas, uniting two of the most respected operators in the Precision network. Together, the platform is positioned to accelerate growth through continued growth in high margin non-discretionary service, expanded new-door sales, centralized procurement, fleet optimization, and coordinated marketing initiatives—unlocking meaningful operating leverage while delivering faster, more reliable service to homeowners.

"Garage services remain a highly attractive and under-consolidated segment within residential services," added Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood Partners. "Precision Garage Door Service's national scale and brand recognition translate directly into inbound demand and recurring repair and break/fix work, giving scaled operators a clear advantage as they pursue disciplined consolidation."

FORVIS LLP served as the accounting advisor to Foris while Butzel Long functioned as legal counsel for the transaction. Buy-side legal counsel was Massumi + Consoli LLP and buy-side accounting support was provided by PwC.

Boxwood Partners continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to both franchisors and franchisees, successfully facilitating numerous buy-side and sell-side transactions across the franchise industry, including home services, wellness, home care, and more. To learn more about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Monogram Capital Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Monogram Capital Partners currently manages approximately $1.75B in RAUM, focusing exclusively on investing in leading consumer businesses, supply chain partners, and service providers. With a collaborative and operationally driven investment approach, Monogram typically serves as the first institutional partner to entrepreneurs and family owners—helping them build sustainable, category-leading businesses. For more information on Monogram Capital Partners, please visit: http://www.monogramcapital.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Precision Garage Door Service

Precision Garage Door Service®, a Neighborly® company, is the nation's leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Service® provides consumers with the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 150 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Precision Garage Door Service®, visit PrecisionDoor.net.

