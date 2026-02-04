BOXX Insurance Launches Next Generation Tech E&O Form for Tech Clients

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXX Insurance, the original all-in-one cyber insurance and technology protection company today announced Tech E&O by BOXX for tech companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to mid-sized companies and enterprises, spanning within SaaS, AI, digital infrastructure and traditional software.

With a next-generation form designed for traditional and evolving technologies, Tech E&O by BOXX has stronger terms and broad policy wordings that reflect the real-world exposures from a broad range of technologies, including advanced technology like artificial intelligence. It's the complete digital risk package as every policy includes integrated cyber coverage with threat protection, 24/7 incident response and proactive cyber services.

"Traditional E&O wasn't designed for how companies operate today and it was never built for today's reality of algorithmic biases, data poisoning or technology discrimination," said Phil Baker, Chief Underwriting Officer at BOXX Insurance. "We built Tech E&O by BOXX with stronger, broader terms that move at the speed of innovation, giving brokers and their tech clients the confidence in coverage they need from day one," he continued.

"We've built this policy from the ground up, addressing gaps, reducing exclusions and broadening triggers," said Erik Tifft, Head of Products. "Tech E&O by BOXX is the complete package that Brokers have been waiting for as it provides a complete approach to managing evolving digital risks," he continued.

Tech E&O by BOXX keeps businesses protected against the real-world risks that come with building, scaling and maintaining technology. There's no ambiguity or coverage gaps for companies built with traditional and emerging tech with coverages like:

Technology Discrimination Coverage: Covers allegations of technology or algorithm discrimination under anti-discrimination laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Social Engineering of Key Personnel Coverage: Protects senior executives from personal cyber theft losses when targeted by scammers.

Cryptocurrency Theft: Covers crypto loss in fraud & manipulation events.

Theft: Covers loss in & manipulation events. Retention Waiver for Fast Incident Reporting: Retention for a cyber incident is waived if reported within 24 hours (terms and conditions apply).

Broader Media & IP Scope: IP infringement, personal injury and negligence in media content includes a broad definition of online and offline content.

In addition, all Tech E&O by BOXX policies include complimentary access to BOXX's risk management platform with tools, trainings and resources to help clients strengthen controls with 24/7 expert support in the case of a cyber breach.

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance helps businesses and individuals insure and defend against cyber and technology risks, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber and Technology Insurance and Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services & technology insurance coverage.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making clients' digital worlds safer and more livable; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber and technology events, BOXX is dedicated to helping businesses operate securely and confidently in an increasingly complex digital environment, 365 days a year.

BOXX Insurance Inc. is part of Zurich Global Businesses & Operations, a global ecosystem focused on delivering meaningful value to customers and partners. By bringing together Travel, Cyber and Zurich's global operations, including global capability centers, we operate at scale to provide customized, proactive and digital experiences that help individuals and businesses be better prepared for the future.

