"Boy Scout Lives Matter," Says Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding, as they Near 100K Sex Abuse Claims Filed Via Bankruptcy Process

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that while they are still funding a limited number of Boy Scouts of America Cases, they are appalled at the final tally of over 92K claims of sexual abuse and harassment already filed. Legal-Bay's last estimate of cases filed over the summer was around 25K, however, with a deadline of November 16 to submit all claims, that number has soared. Unfortunately, the high number of claims is putting a major strain on the settlement amounts awarded to plaintiffs at the culmination of their trials.

While the country's focus throughout much of 2020 was on Black Lives Matter protests and Donald Trump campaign rallies occurring amidst a worldwide pandemic, it was easy to ignore an equally significant epidemic unfolding throughout our country: The sexual abuse of our nation's children. Between a presidential election, escalating racial unrest, and COVID, the country's priorities have shifted away from these kids over the course of this tumultuous year.

Legal-Bay has never wavered in its dedication to children's causes. They've been supporting victims of childhood sexual abuse for years; it's an issue that has affected thousands of innocent children within organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America, the Catholic Church, or state-run group homes.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Shame on America for turning their backs on the systemic sex abuse problem we have in this country in regards to children. Whether it be the Sandusky case at Penn State, the Larry Nassar assaults on our Olympic athletes, or the numerous BSA and Catholic Church abuse cases, these situations are horrific in nature and have caused life-long mental and emotional harm to almost every single victim. Our hearts go out to the survivors, and we hope that they'll see ample compensation along with more effective measures put in place to ensure that children are better protected in the future."

Due to the sheer number of claims being filed via bankruptcy courts, Legal-Bay predicts that the BSA cases and ultimate payments to victims could drag on for three years or longer. And due to BSA's limited assets and bankruptcy filings, plaintiffs may not see high settlement amounts or values. Cases will most likely be batched in tiers of categories ranging from the most severe to the least. However, certain Catholic dioceses that have substantial assets and fewer cases could see settlement values north of $1 million, even for individual lawsuits. Legal-Bay is constantly updating its underwriting criteria as the landscape changes with each new case and jurisdiction.

