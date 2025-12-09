Legal-bay to Put Focus on Wrongful Termination and Commercial Litigation Lawsuits in 2026

Leading lawsuit funding company says recent retaliation, sex harassment, whistleblower, and discrimination lawsuits are on the rise, as companies return to full in-office work days coming out of the pandemic; creating more issues than ever before.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are focusing on wrongful termination and commercial litigation lawsuit funding as they head into the new year. Legal-Bay has always been a leader when it comes to helping wrongfully terminated employees continue to get monthly funding while they fight their cases. However, there has been a sharp rise in this area of late as there is more interaction again in the workplace.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Many times, these cases can be large and complicated, causing most funding companies to shy away. However, we are dedicated to this specific area and plan to deploy a great number of resources in the upcoming year to assist plaintiffs who find themselves out of work because of a wrongful termination."

Legal-Bay remains a leading provider of pre-settlement funding for workplace discrimination, unlawful termination, and employee retaliation cases. Their funding programs can assist plaintiffs with pending legal claims who need immediate cash before their cases settle, as well as individuals awaiting back pay, benefits, or other compensation related to their unemployment claims. Legal Bay's experienced team handles all types of employment-related lawsuits such as sexual harassment or abuse, racial or age-related discrimination, and Qui-Tam or whistleblower cases. They also fund personal injury cases, medical malpractice, police brutality, and more. Most lawsuits qualify for fast funding, often within 24–48 hours once all documents have been received.

Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit funding companies when it comes to providing immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse legal funding—sometimes referred to as loans on lawsuit or settlement loans on lawsuits—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit funding isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405, where agents are standing by.

